Lusail Stadium to Stadium 974 — These 8 venues will host FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar

SUMMARY In less than a week, the world’s biggest sports spectacle will begin in Qatar as FIFA World Cup 2022 kicks off in the country. The month-long celebration of football, the FIFA World Cup 2022, begins on November 20 and the finals will be played on December 18. The tournament will see 64 matches played among 32 teams at eight stadiums across Qatar. When the country was first given the right to host the FIFA World Cup, it had only one stadium. But over the years Qatar has come up with some architecturally marvelous and futuristic football stadiums to host this year's World Cup. Here is everything you need to know about the 8 venues of the Qatar Football World Cup.

1 / 9

In less than a week, the world’s biggest sports spectacle will begin in Qatar as FIFA World Cup 2022 kicks off in the country. The month-long celebration of football, the FIFA World Cup 2022, begins on November 20 and the finals will be played on December 18. The tournament will see 64 matches played among 32 teams at eight stadiums across Qatar. When the country was first given the right to host the FIFA World Cup, it had only one stadium. But over the years Qatar has come up with some architecturally marvelous and futuristic football stadiums to host this year's World Cup. Here is everything you need to know about the 8 venues of the Qatar Football World Cup. (Image: Reuters)

2 / 9

Lusail Stadium | Lusial Stadium is located in Lusail city of Qatar. The stadium is the biggest stadium in Qatar with a seating capacity of 80,000. The stadium will host 5 group-stage matches, 1 round of 16 fixture, 1 quarter-final draw, one semi-final match, and the grand final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. (Image: Reuters)

3 / 9

Al Bayt Stadium | The Al Bayt Stadium is where the tournament will kick off. It will have the opening ceremony followed by the first match of the tournament in which hosts Qatar will take on Ecuador. The stadium is located in the city of Al Khor. The stadium has a capacity of 60,000 seats, the second biggest for the tournament, and will play host to 8 matches, including the semi-finals. (Image: Reuters)

4 / 9

The Al Janoub Stadium | The Al Janoub Stadium is located in the city of Al Wakrah and opened in 2019. It is the first of the new stadiums to be built and has a capacity of 40,000 seats. The stadium has a retractable roof. The appearance of the roof was inspired by the sails of traditional Dhow boats. The stadium will see 5 group stage matches and one round of 16 tie being played inside it. (Image: Reuters).

5 / 9

Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium | Located in Al Rayyan, the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium is named after Sheikh Ahmad bin Ali Al Thani, who was the Emir of Qatar who was in power when Qatar gained independence. The stadium has a capacity of 40,000 seats. It is one of the two stadiums that was used for the 2020 FIFA Club World Cup. (Image: Reuters)

6 / 9

Khalifa International Stadium | Built in 1976 in the capital of Doha, the Khalifa International Stadium was rebuilt twice with the latest round of redevelopment undertaken in 2017 for the FIFA World Cup. The stadium is also known as the National Stadium. The venue has a capacity of 40,000 seats. It will host 5 group-stage matches, one round-of-16 encounter, and the third-place fixture of the World Cup. (Image: Reuters)

7 / 9

Education City Stadium | One of four stadiums located in the capital of Doha, Education City Stadium has a capacity of 40,000 seats. The stadium has been built in the city’s Education City area, which was developed by Qatar Foundation, a non-profit founded by Sheik Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani. The stadium has the nickname "Diamond in the Desert" and it is one of the world's most environmentally sustainable stadiums. The venue will be host to 5 group stage matches, one round of 16 match, and one quarter-final game. (Image: Reuters)

8 / 9

Stadium 974 | Also located in Doha, Stadium 974 is a temporary venue with a capacity of 40,000 seats. The stadium has been built with 974 shipping containers, hence the name Stadium 974. The stadium will be dismantled after the tournament. It is the first temporary venue in FIFA World Cup history. The stadium will have 5 group-stage matches and one round-of-16 tie. (Image: Reuters)

9 / 9

Al Thumama Stadium | With a capacity of 40,000 seats, the Al Thumama Stadium is located in the Al Thumama district of Doha. The stadium's architecture takes its inspiration from the traditional taqiyah hat, a traditional cap that is worn by men and boys across the Middle East. Post the 2022 FIFA World Cup World Cup, half of the stadium's seats will be removed and will be donated to other countries. There will be seven World Cup matches played here including 5 group stage matches, one round-of-16 match and one quarter-final tie. (Image: Reuters)