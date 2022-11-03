From 2007 ODI World Cup to Nidhas Trophy Final - Five memorable India vs Bangladesh encounters from recent past

SUMMARY On Wednesday, India and Bangladesh played out a thrilling match at the Adelaide Oval in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Batting first Virat Kohli and KL Rahul's fifties took India to 184/6 in 20 overs. Bangladesh was off to a flying start as opener Litton Das smacked a blistering counterattacking fifty, Then KL Rahul effected a brilliant run out from deep to send back Litton and the floodgates opener. India eventually won the rain-affected match by 5 runs on the DLS method. The match at the Adelaide Oval added another chapter in India vs Bangladesh history. The India vs Bangladesh rivalry has grown in white-ball cricket. Here is a look at 5 other India vs Bangladesh matches (Image: AP)

India vs Bangladesh 2007 ODI World Cup | India and Bangladesh opened their 2007 ODI World Cup campaigns as they locked horns in a Group B match at Port of Spain. A nervy India batted and was shot out on just 191 thanks to a slowish 66 from 127 balls by skipper Sourav Ganguly and a quickfire 47 by Yuvraj Singh. Mashrafe Mortaza was the hero for Bangladesh with the ball as he picked 4 wickets. Abdur Razzak and Mohammad Rafique picked 3 wickets each. Bangladesh's response to the target was measured as opener Tamim Iqbal, wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib-Al-Hasan hit the fifties. Bangladesh only reached the target in 48.3 overs to script a famous win. India's stuttering start to the World Cup meant that the team was eliminated right after the first stage. (Image: AFP)

India vs Bangladesh 2015 ODI World Cup | India and Bangladesh locked horns in the second quarter-final of the 2015 ODI World Cup in Australia. The stage was Melbourne Cricket Ground. The match was marred by a controversial decision that infuriated Bangladesh's players. In the 40th over Rohit Sharma lobbed a full toss straight to the deep square leg. For a moment the Bangladesh players and supporters rejoiced but then came the horror as square leg umpire Aleem Dar immediately indicated the ball was the above waist and Ian Gould made the no-ball official. Rohit went to complete his century as India finished on 302/6. In response, Bangladesh could scrape their way to only 193 and India progressed into the semis. The no-ball controversy snowballed to such an extent that Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said everyone has seen how the Mashrafe Mortaza-led side was "made to lose". (Image: AFP)

India vs Bangladesh 2016 T20 World Cup | India and Bangladesh played one of the most memorable white-ball matches played between the two teams in Bengaluru during the 2016 T20 World Cup. Bangladesh asked India to bat first and the Men-in-Blue scored 146/7 in the allotted 20 overs with almost all top-order batsmen contributing in bits and pieces. Bangladesh started strongly in the run chase as Tamim Iqbal hit 35 in 32 balls. In the middle order, Shakib Al Hasa and Sabbir Rahman chipped in with valuable 20s as the chase went down the wire. Bangladesh were 136/6 after 19 overs needing 11 runs from the last 6 balls of the match. India's captain MS Dhoni called all-rounder Hardik Pandya to bowl the final over with only 10 runs to defend. Mushfiqur Rahim hit the second and the third delivery for back-to-back boundaries and burst into premature celebrations. But with Bangladesh on the cusp of win that was when the tide turned. First Mushfiqur holed a catch in the deep to Shikhar Dhawan then almost at the same place on the field Ravindra Jadeja caught Mahmudullah and then finally Dhoni effected that iconic one-hand without-glove run-out dashing from some more than 15 yards from behind the stumps to dismiss Mustafizur Rahman. Bangladesh lost 3 wickets in 3 balls to lose the match by a mere 1 run. (Image: AP)

India vs Bangladesh Nidahas Twenty20 Tri-Series Final | Bangladesh ended on the wrong side of another rip-roaring encounter two years later. India, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka featured in a triangular T20 series in Sri Lanka, with India and Bangladesh qualifying for the final. Sabbir Rahman's 77 in 50 balls took Bangladesh to 166/8. Indian captain Rohit Sharma hit a half-century at the top of the order but the batsmen who followed Rohit faltered. India were only 133/5 after 18 overs. But then Dinesh Karthik unleashed mayhem onto the Bangladesh bowlers as he blasted 22 runs from the 19th over. Then India needed 9 runs off the final 3 balls and Karthik smashed a boundary and a six on the fourth and sixth delivery to seal a memorable last-ball win for India. Karthik's attack left the Bangladesh players teary-eyed at the RPS stadium in Colombo. (Image: AP)

India vs Bangladesh 2018 Asia Cup Final | Later in 2018 India and Bangladesh played each other in the final of the 2018 Asia Cup. Litton Das' solo show of a hundred took Bangladesh to 222 all-out in 50 overs. Powered by captain Rohit Sharma's 48 at the top of the order and vital 30s by Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni, and 20 odd runs from Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, India only managed to knock off the required runs in exact 50 overs with only 3 wickets remaining. (Image: AP)