Alcaraz vs Daniel, Djokovic vs Fucsovics and other clashes to watch in the second round of French Open 2023

SUMMARY The 2023 edition of the French Open is underway in Paris. The first round of the men's singles tournament saw the likes of Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic post easy wins and cruise into the second round, there was a big shock as second seed Daniil Medvedev bowed out early after a loss. With the second round getting underway, here is a look at the some mouthwatering fixtures that await us.

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Taro Daniel | World no.1 Carlos Alcaraz will face Japan's Taro Daniel in his second round clash at French Open 2023. Both players head into this fixture on the back of straight sets wins in their first round matches. While Alcaraz won against Italy's Flavio Cobolli, Daniel dismissed Australia's Christopher O'Connell. Alcaraz is eyeing his first French Open title. He should face little resistance from 30 years-old Daniel. The match between the Spaniard and the Japanese is scheduled for May 31 at around 5.45 PM IST on the Philippe-Chatrier court.

Novak Djokovic vs, Márton Fucsovics | Novak Djokovic launched his quest for a record 23rd men's Grand Slam singles title with a 6-3 6-2 7-6(1) victory over Aleksandar Kovacevic. But the Serbian fanned a controversy by writing "Kosovo is the heart of Serbia. Stop the violence" on a camera lens in Serbian as he departed the court after winning the match. The World No.3 will now take on Hungary's Márton Fucsovics. Djokovic, who ranks 3 in the world, has a perfect record against Fucsovics as he has won all his encounters against the Hungarian. The clash between Djokovic and Fucsovics will be played on on the Philippe-Chatrier court and is expected to begin at around 11.45 PM IST.

Casper Ruud vs Giulio Zeppieri | 2022 finalists Casper Rudd had an easy first round as registered a comfortable victory over Sweden's Elias Ymer. Ruud now gears up to take on Giulio Zeppieri of Italy. Zeppieri made his place into the main draw after winning the qualifiers but had a tough first round of the main draw where he was stretched to play five sets by Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan. This will be the first time that the two players will be facing each other in a ATP match. The clash between Rudd and Zeppieri is slated for June 1. The court and the time of their match is yet to be decided.

Holger Rune vs. Gaël Monfils | 20-year-old and World no. 6 is poised to face France's Gaël Monfils in the second round. Rune reached the quarter-final stage of the French Open last year and will be eyeing to go at least one step ahead this time around. But he will have to deal with high-flying Monflis before he starts thinking about the semis. Both Rune and Monflis had tough first round fixtures. While Rune played a four set match against USA's Christopher Eubanks, Monfils survived a five-setter against Argentina's Sebastian Baez. The match between Rune and Monflis will be played on June 1 with the time and the court to be decided.

Andrey Rublev vs Corentin Moutet | World No.7 and seeded 7th in this year's French Open, Andrey Rublev will take on Corentin Moutet in the second round. The two-time quarter finalist at the French Open had to go past Serbia's Laslo Djere in the first round to set up a meeting with France's Corentin Moutet. Moutet defeated compatriot Arthur Cazaux in his first round match. Moutet has never gone past the third round at the French Open and will be aiming to improve that record. This is only the second time when the two players will be facing each other. The last time two players faced off Rublev emerged as the winner. This match will be played at Simonne-Mathieu court at around 5.45 PM IST on 31st May.

Jannik Sinner vs. Daniel Altmaier | World No.9 and eighth seed Jannik Sinner will face Germany's Daniel Altmaier in the second round of the French Open. Sinner had an easy tournament opener as he cruised past Alexandre Muller in straight sets. 24 years-old Altmaier is vying for his first singles titles and will have to tackle Sinner in the second round.Last year the two players met at the US Open where Sinner beat Altmaier in five sets. So Altmaier will be looking for revenge this time around. This match will be played on June 1 but the court and the match time is to be decided.

Taylor Fritzv vs Arthur Rinderknech | USA's Taylor Fritzv, ranked no. 8 in the world, will next face France's Arthur Rinderknech in a hope to keep his French Open dream alive. Fritzv defeated fellow American Michael Mmoh in the first round. Likewise Rinderknech also overcame his countryman Richard Gasquet in his opening match to progress into the second round. This will be the first time that the two players will be locking horns in an ATP match. This clash is scheduled for June 1 with the timing and the court to be decided.

Frances Tiafoe vs Aslan Karatsev | USA's Frances Tiafoe will face Russia's Aslan Karatsev in the second round of the French Open. World No.12 Tiafoe defeated Serbia's Filip Krajinovic in his first match of the tournament. Karatsev meanwhile overcame Australia's Alexei Popyrin after qualifying for the main draws. The match between the American and the Russian will be played on June 1. The match time and the court on which the match will be played remains to be decided.