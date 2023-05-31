Alcaraz vs Daniel, Djokovic vs Fucsovics and other clashes to watch in the second round of French Open 2023

SUMMARY The 2023 edition of the French Open is underway in Paris. The first round of the men's singles tournament saw the likes of Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic post easy wins and cruise into the second round, there was a big shock as second seed Daniil Medvedev bowed out early after a loss. With the second round getting underway, here is a look at the some mouthwatering fixtures that await us.

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Taro Daniel | World no.1 Carlos Alcaraz will face Japan's Taro Daniel in his second round clash at French Open 2023. Both players head into this fixture on the back of straight sets wins in their first round matches. While Alcaraz won against Italy's Flavio Cobolli, Daniel dismissed Australia's Christopher O'Connell. Alcaraz is eyeing his first French Open title. He should face little resistance from 30 years-old Daniel. The match between the Spaniard and the Japanese is scheduled for May 31 at around 5.45 PM IST on the Philippe-Chatrier court.

Novak Djokovic vs, Márton Fucsovics | Novak Djokovic launched his quest for a record 23rd men's Grand Slam singles title with a 6-3 6-2 7-6(1) victory over Aleksandar Kovacevic. But the Serbian fanned a controversy by writing "Kosovo is the heart of Serbia. Stop the violence" on a camera lens in Serbian as he departed the court after winning the match. The World No.3 will now take on Hungary's Márton Fucsovics. Djokovic, who ranks 3 in the world, has a perfect record against Fucsovics as he has won all his encounters against the Hungarian. The clash between Djokovic and Fucsovics will be played on on the Philippe-Chatrier court and is expected to begin at around 11.45 PM IST.