Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022 costs $200 billion: Find out how much countries have spent to host the mega event

SUMMARY Qatar is set to spend $200 billion as it hosts football's biggest party from November 20. This is the most expensive Football World Cup ever . Check out how much it cost countries to host the mega event in the past.

1 / 9

The biggest football party gets underway in Qatar on November 20 as the 2022 FIFA Qatar World Cup begins on that with hosts Qatar taking on Ecuador. But do you know that the Qatar Football World Cup will be the most expensive football World Cup to be ever held. The total cost of hosting the Qatar World Cup is reported to be around $220 billion. It is around 20 times more that the cost of the previous football World Cup held in Russia. Here is the cost of the each of the previous eight editions of the FIFA Football World Cups. (Image: Reuters)

2 / 9

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 | Total cost of hosting the World Cup (including money spent on building stadiums and other infrastructure projects): $220 billion. (Image: Reuters)

3 / 9

FIFA World Cup Russia 2018 | Total cost of hosting the World Cup (including money spent of building the stadiums and other infrastructure projects): $11.6 billion (Image: Reuters)

4 / 9

FIFA World Cup Brazil 2014 | Total cost of hosting the World Cup (including money spent of building the stadiums and other infrastructure projects): $15.0 billion (Image: Reuters)

5 / 9

FIFA World Cup South Africa 2010 | Total cost of hosting the World Cup (including money spent of building the stadiums and other infrastructure projects): $3.6billion (Image: Reuters)

6 / 9

FIFA World Cup Germany 2006 | Total cost of hosting the World Cup (including money spent of building the stadiums and other infrastructure projects): $4.3 billion (Image: Reuters)

7 / 9

FIFA World Cup South Korea and Japan 2006 | Total cost of hosting the World Cup (including money spent of building the stadiums and other infrastructure projects): $7.0 billion (Image: Reuters)

8 / 9

FIFA World Cup France 98 | Total cost of hosting the World Cup (including money spent of building the stadiums and other infrastructure projects): $2.3 billion (Image: Reuters)

9 / 9

FIFA World Cup USA 94 | Total cost of hosting the World Cup (including money spent of building the stadiums and other infrastructure projects): $0.5 billion (Image: Reuters)