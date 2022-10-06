    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homephotos Newssports News

    Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022 costs $200 billion: Find out how much countries have spent to host the mega event

    Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022 costs $200 billion: Find out how much countries have spent to host the mega event

    Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022 costs $200 billion: Find out how much countries have spent to host the mega event
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Prakhar Sachdeo   IST (Published)

    Switch to Slide Show

    SUMMARY

    Qatar is set to spend $200 billion as it hosts football's biggest party from November 20. This is the most expensive Football World Cup ever . Check out how much it cost countries to host the mega event in the past.

    The biggest football party gets underway in Qatar on November 20 as the 2022 FIFA Qatar World Cup begins on that with hosts Qatar taking on Ecuador. But do you know that the Qatar Football World Cup will be the most expensive football World Cup to be ever held. The total cost of hosting the Qatar World Cup is reported to be around $220 billion. It is around 20 times more that the cost of the previous football World Cup held in Russia. Here is the cost of the each of the previous eight editions of the FIFA Football World Cups. (Image: Reuters)
    1 / 9

    The biggest football party gets underway in Qatar on November 20 as the 2022 FIFA Qatar World Cup begins on that with hosts Qatar taking on Ecuador. But do you know that the Qatar Football World Cup will be the most expensive football World Cup to be ever held. The total cost of hosting the Qatar World Cup is reported to be around $220 billion. It is around 20 times more that the cost of the previous football World Cup held in Russia. Here is the cost of the each of the previous eight editions of the FIFA Football World Cups. (Image: Reuters)

    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 |
    2 / 9

    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 | Total cost of hosting the World Cup (including money spent on building stadiums and other infrastructure projects): $220 billion.  (Image: Reuters)

    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 | Total cost of hosting the World Cup (including money spent of building the stadiums and other infrastructure projects):
    3 / 9

    FIFA World Cup Russia 2018 | Total cost of hosting the World Cup (including money spent of building the stadiums and other infrastructure projects): $11.6 billion  (Image: Reuters)

    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 | Total cost of hosting the World Cup (including money spent of building the stadiums and other infrastructure projects)
    4 / 9

    FIFA World Cup Brazil 2014 | Total cost of hosting the World Cup (including money spent of building the stadiums and other infrastructure projects): $15.0 billion (Image: Reuters)

    FIFA World Cup South Africa 2010 | Total cost of hosting the World Cup (including money spent of building the stadiums and other infrastructure projects):
    5 / 9

    FIFA World Cup South Africa 2010 | Total cost of hosting the World Cup (including money spent of building the stadiums and other infrastructure projects): $3.6billion (Image: Reuters)

    FIFA World Cup Germany 2006 | Total cost of hosting the World Cup (including money spent of building the stadiums and other infrastructure projects):
    6 / 9

    FIFA World Cup Germany 2006 | Total cost of hosting the World Cup (including money spent of building the stadiums and other infrastructure projects): $4.3 billion (Image: Reuters)

    FIFA World Cup South Korea and Japan 2006 | Total cost of hosting the World Cup (including money spent of building the stadiums and other infrastructure projects):
    7 / 9

    FIFA World Cup South Korea and Japan 2006 | Total cost of hosting the World Cup (including money spent of building the stadiums and other infrastructure projects): $7.0 billion (Image: Reuters)

    FIFA World Cup France 98 | Total cost of hosting the World Cup (including money spent of building the stadiums and other infrastructure projects):
    8 / 9

    FIFA World Cup France 98 | Total cost of hosting the World Cup (including money spent of building the stadiums and other infrastructure projects): $2.3 billion (Image: Reuters)

    FIFA World Cup USA 94 | Total cost of hosting the World Cup (including money spent of building the stadiums and other infrastructure projects): $0.5 billion (Image: Reuters)
    9 / 9

    FIFA World Cup USA 94 | Total cost of hosting the World Cup (including money spent of building the stadiums and other infrastructure projects): $0.5 billion (Image: Reuters)

    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Next Article

    Flash floods at Jaipaiguri during Durga idol immersion kills 8, several feared missing | Watch

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng