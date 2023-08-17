Five things to know about the Estadi Olimpic stadium in Barcelona

SUMMARY FC Barcelona have a temporary new home for the 2023-24 season, and it’s a stadium that boasts a lot of history. While construction work takes place at the Camp Nou as part of an impressive refurbishment project, Los Blaugrana will play their home fixtures at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys in Montjuic.

1 / 5

The Estadi Olímpic has hosted Laliga football before - This stadium will host 19 LALIGA EA SPORTS matches in 2023/24, but it won’t be the first time that Spanish football’s top competition has visited this venue. In fact, RCD Espanyol played at this ground for over a decade, from 1997 to 2009, the year in which Los Pericos moved to their current home of the RCDE Stadium. The Estadi Olímpic has also been the venue for nine Copa del Rey finals over the years, most recently in 2004.

2 / 5

Barca has already played a European game at the Estadi Olimpic - FC Barcelona’s Champions League fixtures are being played in Montjuïc this year, but Los Blaugrana already played a home European fixture at this ground, doing so back in 1996. That was in the 1996/97 UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup when they had to play their first-round match against AEK Larnaca at the Estadi Olímpic because the Camp Nou pitch was being relaid. It was a successful night, as Ronaldo Nazário scored both goals in a 2-0 win and Barca went on to win that edition of the UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup.

3 / 5

Some of the world’s biggest music artists have performed at this ground - Every year, the Estadi Olímpic plays host to major concerts and summer 2023 was no different, with Coldplay, Bruce Springsteen, Beyonce, Harry Styles and The Weeknd all performing there. In the past, other major artists have taken to the stage at this venue, such as Pink Floyd, Madonna, U2, The Rolling Stones, Shakira, Muse and Guns N' Roses, among others.

4 / 5

NFL greats Steve Young and John Elway have played in Montjuic - Some NFL greats have even graced the turf of the Estadi Olímpic, which hosted exhibition matches in the 1990s as part of the American Bowl series. In 1993, the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 21-14 in Montjuïc and in 1994 the Los Angeles Raiders overcame the Denver Broncos 25-22, with greats such as Steve Young and John Elway taking to the field in these games. Many other sports have been held at this venue over the years, including boxing, rugby and all the athletics events of the 1992 Olympic Games. (REUTERS/Albert Gea/File Photo)

5 / 5