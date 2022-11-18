From Spain 1982 to Qatar 2022: The evolution of prize money at the FIFA World Cup

SUMMARY The total prize money for the FIFA World Cup has seen a steady rise over the last four decades as the 32 teams in Qatar will not only be battling for glory but also to get a larger chunk of the lucrative rewards allotted for progressing through each round. From 1982 Spain to 2022 Qatar, here’s how the prize money has evolved over the years at the FIFA World Cup.

1982 Spain | Total Prize Money Fund - USD 20 million | Winning Team (Italy) - USD 2.2 million | A Paolo-Rossi inspired Italy, beat West Germany 3-1 in the Final to lift their third World Cup. (Image: Reuters)

1986 Mexico | Total Prize Money Fund - USD 26 million | Winning Team (Argentina) - USD 2.8 million | The total prize money saw a 30 percent increase in this edition. (Image: Reuters)

1990 Italy | Total Prize Money Fund - USD 54 million | Winning Team (Germany) - USD 3.5 million | The total prize money allotted in Italy rose 107 percent from the previous tournament. (Image: Reuters)

1994 USA | Total Prize Money Fund - USD 71 million | Winning Team (Brazil) - USD 4 million | The 1994 edition held in the United State of America saw the total prize money rise by 31 percent. (Image: Reuters)

1998 France | Total Prize Money Fund - USD 103 million | Winning Team (France) - USD 6 million | This time there was a 45 percent bump in the total prize money on offer and a 50 percent rise in the reward for the winners. (Image: Reuters)

2002 Japan / South Korea | Total Prize Money Fund - USD 156.6 million | Winning Team (Brazil) - USD 8 million | The 2002 edition witnessed a 52 percent rise in the total prize money at the World Cup and a 33 percent rise in the amount for the winning team. (Image: Reuters)

2006 Germany | Total Prize Money Fund - USD 266 million | Winning Team (Italy) - USD 20 million | The 2006 tournament in Germany saw the total prize money jump by 70 percent while the reward for the winning team rose massively by 150 percent. (Image: Reuters)

2010 South Africa | Total Prize Money Fund - USD 420 million | Winning Team (Spain) - USD 30 million | The total prize money rose by 58 percent at the 2010 World Cup and the winner’s reward saw a 50 percent increase. (Image: Reuters)

2014 Brazil | Total Prize Money Fund - USD 564 million | Winning Team (Germany) - USD 35 million | The 2014 tournament in Brazil witnessed a 34 percent rise in the total prize money and just a 16 percent bump in the money for the winning team. (Image: Reuters)

2018 Russia | Total Prize Money Fund - USD 791 million | Winning Team (Spain) - USD 38 million | The previous World Cup saw a 40 percent rise in total prize pool and just 8 percent raise for the winning team. (Image: Reuters)

2022 Qatar | Total Prize Money Fund - USD 1 billion | Winning Team - USD 42 million | Runners-Up - USD 30 million | Third Place - USD 27 million | This year the total prize money allotted for the Word Cup has risen by 26 percent. (Image: Reuters)