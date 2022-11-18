Ten top footballers, apart from Ronaldo and Messi, likely to be playing their last World Cup

SUMMARY While Lionel Messi (35) has already announced that Qatar 2022 will be his final World Cup, it’s also highly unlikely that Cristiano Ronaldo (37) will continue until 2026. However, there are a whole host of other ageing stars who will most likely be making their final World Cup appearance when the tournament kicks off on November 20 in Qatar.

Manuel Neuer | Age 36 | Germany | World Cup winner in 2014, Neuer has been Germany’s no. 1 between the posts since making his debut back in 2009. Neuer has an outstanding record at the World Cup, having played 16 games across three editions of the tournament, conceding just 11 goals and keeping seven clean sheets. He was voted goalkeeper of the tournament when Germany lifted the cup in 2014. (Image: Reuters)

Luis Suarez | Age 35 | Uruguay | The former Liverpool and Barcelona striker is his country’s all-time top scorer with 66 goals in 133 games and he’ll be looking to go out on a high by adding a few more to that tally in Qatar. Suarez became the first player to score for Uruguay at three World Cups when in Russia (2018) and he’ll be hoping to extend that record to four this time out. (Image: Reuters)

Dani Alves | Age 39 | Brazil | One of the best right-backs in the game, Alves is also the most decorated player in football having won a staggering 44 titles since making his debut for Brazilian football club Bahia in 2003. Despite his storied success Alves will be hungry to make another bow at the World Cup after missing the previous edition due to a knee injury. Qatar will be his third World Cup as Brazil look to secure a record-extending sixth world title. (Image: Reuters)

Thomas Muller | Age 33 | Germany | One of the most technically gifted players, the 2014 World Cup winner was briefly dropped from the Germany squad following their embarrassing group stage exit in Russia. However, Muller was recalled for Euro 2020 and has firmly established his spot as a leader in the group. Mueller won the Golden Boot after scoring five goals and nabbing three assists at the 2010 World Cup and has 10 goals from 16 World Cup appearances. Qatar will be his fourth appearance on the big stage for his country. (Image: Reuters)

Olivier Giroud | Age 36 | France | The 2018 World Cup winner didn’t score a single goal in Russia nor had a shot on target but played a pivotal role up front in opening up spaces for Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe to terrorize defences. Despite that barren run in Russia, Giroud finds himself just two goals short of matching France’s leading scorer Thierry Henry’s record of 51 goals. He’ll surely be eager to firmly establish himself as his country's all-time leading scorer and sign off on a high in Qatar. (Image: Reuters)

Angel Di Maria | Age 34 | Argentina | The electric winger has been one of Argentina’s most important players apart from a certain Lionel Messi over the past decade. Di Maria even scored the winning goal in the 2021 Copa America final against Brazil as Argentina ended their 28-year-long wait for an International Trophy. The winger was a big miss for Argentina in their 2014 World Cup Final loss against Germany as he was ruled out with an injury. Qatar 2022 will be his fourth World Cup appearance for his country. (Image: Reuters)

Karim Benzema | Age 34 | France | The 2022 Ballon d’Or winner only returned to the French national squad for Euro 2020 after a five-year hiatus due to numerous controversies in the past. However, while the World Cup holders were knocked out in the round of 16 at the Euros, Didier Deschamps will be hoping Benzema can translate his club form onto the biggest stage as France look to defend their title. Since his debut in 2007, Benzema has made just 97 appearances for Les Bleus netting 37 times and will be playing in his second World Cup having scored thrice in five games at the 2014 edition. (Image: Reuters)

Sergio Busquets | Age 34 | Spain | The heartbeat of the Spanish midfield, Busquets has seen it all over the course of his 139 appearances for the national team. He was a key figure when Spain won the 2010 World Cup and 2012 Euro trophies. Now at the tail-end of his career, Busquets still have the ability to dictate the tempo of the game and evade any kind of press in the middle of the park. The Spain captain will be making his fourth World Cup appearance in Qatar. (Image: Reuters)

Robert Lewandowski | Age 34 | Poland | Playing in what is likely to be his final World Cup, Lewandowski will be hoping to help Poland end their poor record of not making it past the group stage of the World Cup since Mexico 1986. The Polish captain has a stunning record of 76 goals in 134 appearances but he didn’t manage to find the net after helping Poland qualify for the 2018 World Cup. Making only his second World Cup bow, Lewandowski will be hoping to quickly rectify that stat and find the back of the net at Qatar. (Image: Reuters)

Luka Modric | Age 37 | Croatia | The midfield magician, Modric at the age of 37 still dominates games for both club and country at the highest level. Modric was named Player of the Tournament in 2018 after his stunning performances helped Croatia reach the Finals where they were beaten by France. In Qatar, Mordic will make his 155th appearance for Croatia as they seek to go one better than they managed in the previous edition. (Image: Reuters)