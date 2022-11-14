FIFA World Cup 2022: Top ten defenders to watch out for at the showpiece event in Qatar

SUMMARY The legendary Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson once claimed "attack wins you games, defence wins you titles". There’s no doubt the most successful manager in Premier League history certainly knew what he’s talking about. As 32 teams prepare to battle it out to be crowned World Champions in Qatar, here’s a look at the top ten defenders to watch out for at the FIFA World Cup 2022.

10. Lisandro Martinez, Argentina | The fact that Martinez earned himself the nickname of ‘The Butcher’ due to his playing style tells you all you need to know about the defender. Known for his aggressive approach at the back, Martinez also has the ability to play out from the back with quality passes. While many doubted if he would be able to adapt to the physical nature of the Premier League, Martinez has quickly established himself as a firm fan favourite, fitting in seamlessly in the heart of the defence for Manchester United. The former Ajax man will now be eager to impress for his country on the world stage. (Image: Reuters)

9. Thiago Silva, Brazil | Still playing at the top level at 38, Silva has accumulated 109 caps for his country. However, he hasn’t found a place in the Brazil squad solely on his reputation, rather it’s how he has excelled at Chelsea with his excellent reading of the game and still maintaining his burst of speed to cover ground when needed. Silva will be vital to the squad as coach Tite will bank on his experience to marshal the team from the back, as the Selecao look to end their 20-year wait to win a World Cup. (Image: Reuters)

8. Kalidou Koulibaly, Senegal | The 31-year-old captain of Senegal, has set high standards for his team at Qatar, urging teammates to aim higher as they bid to become the first African team to win the World Cup. Koulibaly was key to Senegal winning the AFCON title in February 2022 and he will once again be hoping to provide the same solidity at the back while the likes of Sadio Mane cause havoc up front. (Image: Reuters)

7. Presnel Kimpembe, France | While France sweat on the fitness of Raphael Varane, the PSG defender Kimpembe will likely take on a much more important role in the squad. Kimpembe has been solid at the back for PSG, having only been dribbled past on 10 occasions this season while also being excellent with his ball distribution with a 95.9 per cent pass success rate. (Image: Reuters)

6. Raphael Varane, France | Despite missing a chunk of the season due to injury, Varane continues to remain France’s first-choice at centre-back. The 29-year-old hasn’t featured for Manchester United since leaving the pitch in tears against Chelsea in October but will travel to Qatar to help France defend their world title. Varane is expected to resume full training this week and coach Didier Deschamps will hope he’s ready for France’s opening game against Australia, on November 22. (Image: Reuters)

5. Joao Cancelo, Portugal | Undoubtedly one of the best fullbacks going to Qatar, Cancelo has completely redefined how the role is played in modern football with his stunning performances for Manchester City. His ability to play off both flanks and also slot in seamlessly in the middle of the field to cause overloads will trouble any team he comes up against. Cancelo can also fire crosses in with either foot and his overlapping runs will provide Portugal with a valuable outlet in attack. (Image: Reuters)

4. Matthijs de Ligt, the Netherlands | The 22-year-old has established himself as one of the top central defenders despite his tender young age. The Bayern Munich defender is a towering presence at the back and his numbers this season are just staggering. de Ligt has been dribbled past just 0.2 times per 90 this season for Bayern while registering 4.38 clearances and 1.62 blocks per 90. Playing alongside Virgin van Dijk the Dutch fans have a centre-back pairing most teams can only dream about. (Image: Reuters)

3. Ruben Dias, Portugal | Dias has been a rock at the back for Manchester City since making a big-money move from Benfica. The Portuguese defender has already won two Premier League titles and at 25 will be partnering the much more experienced Pepe in the heart of defence for Portugal forming a formidable partnership. Dias is known for his commanding presence at the back and will undoubtedly bring calmness and composure while Pepe terrorizes forwards with his aggressive style. (Image: Reuters)

2. Antonio Rudiger, Germany | The Real Madrid centre back is what every coach hopes to have at the back with his aggressive tackles, ability to cover large spaces and a good burst of speed which enables his teams to play an ultra high defensive line. Rudiger is also an excellent reader of the game as he proactively snuffs out counter-attacks while also being comfortable carrying the ball into midfield to cause confusion among opposition players. (Image: Reuters)

1. Virgil van Dijk, Netherlands | Despite a below-par season so far with Liverpool by his own lofty standards, van Dijk still possesses all of the attributes that made him one of the best defenders in the world. With the Netherlands making a return to the World Cup stage after missing out in 2018, van Dijk will be eager to make a long run in the tournament as he captains a relatively young Netherlands squad in Qatar. (Image: Reuters)