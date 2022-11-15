SUMMARY A goalkeeper's importance in a football team can never be underestimated. From denying the opposition the goals to starting the attack from the back, the modern keepers have numerous roles to play during the course of a match. As the best football teams on the planet touchdown in Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, here is a look at the top 10 goalkeepers who will be pivotal in their team's fortunes.

1 / 10

10. Guillermo Ochoa, Mexico | Thirty-seven-year-old Guillermo Ochoa is heading to Qatar to play his fifth World Cup. The veteran keeper from Mexico has previously made FIFA World Cup appearances in Germany, South Africa, Brazil and Russia. While Mexico is yet to shine on the world stage, Ochoa with his brilliant saves gives the football fans moments to cherish. Ochoa has won four Gold Cups with Mexico and has won the Belgium Cup, the Liga Mx and the CONCACAF Champions Cup at the club level. (Image: Reuters)

2 / 10

9. Unai Simon Spain | Spain's head coach Luis Enrique has made big calls by leaving the likes of David de Gea and Kepa Arrizabalaga from the World Cup squad. Enrique has instead picked Unai Simon, Robert Sanchez and David Raya as the three keepers for La Roja's Qatar campaign. Of the three shot-stoppers Simon fends off competition from Sanchez and Raya to remain Spain's No.1. Simon plays club football for the less fancied Athletic Bilbao in Spain compared to de Gea and Arrizabalaga who play for Manchester United and Chelsea respectively. Simon has played 27 matches for Spain and kept 12 clean sheets. (Image: Reuters)

3 / 10

8. Édouard Mendy, Senegal | At club level Édouard Mendy has lost his place in Chelsea's starting XI to Kepa Arrizabalaga but Mendy is still the top goalkeeper for Senegal. Senegal is the strongest African nation that will be competing at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar and one of their pillar of strength is Mendy. Since his move to London, Mendy clinched the UEFA Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup in a short span. Mendy then went to win the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal. Those wins made Mendy Senegal's Player of the Year for the year 2021. Mendy has kept 14 clean sheets in 24 appearances for Senegal. If Senegal harbour to repeat Ghana's 2010 heroics then Mendy will have to be in top form. (Image: Reuters)

4 / 10

7. Hugo Lloris, France | France's title defence looks shaky even before the ball has been kicked in Qatar. Injuries to key players and off-field controversies have made things difficult for France coach Didier Deschamps. In difficult circumstances, Deschamps will be looking towards France's captain and goalkeeper Hugo Lloris to calm and motivate the team. Lloris made his debut for the French senior team way back in 2008 and has played 139 matches since then. In those 139 matches, Lloris has kept the ball out in 62 games. Lloris plays for Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premier League and will be counted upon for his vast experience. (Image: Reuters)

5 / 10

6. Yann Sommer, Switzerland | Switzerland's Yann Sommer had a phenomenal Euro 2020 as he finished the tournament with an incredible 21 saves over the course of five games, the most by a keeper in the tournament. Sommer was involved in a stellar penalty shootout between Switzerland and France. Sommer saved the penalty shot by by young sensation Kylian Mbappe as Switzerland dumped the World Champions out of the Euros. The 33-year-old Borussia Mönchengladbach keeper has made 76 appearances for Switzerland and kept 30 clean sheets. (Image: Reuters)

6 / 10

5. Emiliano Martinez, Argentina | While Argentina's World Cup squad is brimming with talent, captain Leo Messi will be counting on Martinez to 'assist' him to take the team all the way. Martinez's record for Argentina is enviable. Ever since making his Argentina debut in June 2021, Martinez has played 18 matches for Albicelestes and kept a clean sheet in 13 of them. The 30-year-old has shipped in only 5 goals in that period. Martinez also has a knack for saving penalties. Martinez heads into the World Cup with plenty of game time under his belt as he is a regular for Premier League side Aston Villa. (Image: Reuters)

7 / 10

4. Jordan Pickford | The three goalkeepers who are part of England's World Cup squad are Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope and Aaron Ramsdale. Pickford will in all likelihood be the first choice for the Three Lions in Qatar. To his credit, Pickford is only the second goalkeeper to save a penalty for England in a World Cup shootout. Pickford's heroics came during England's round of 16 ties against Colombia at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. The goalkeeping heroics made him a superhero among England football fans. Pickford has played 45 matches for England and managed to keep a clean sheet in 21 of them. If the Gareth Southgate-coached side have to "bring it home", then Pickford will have a key role to play. (Image: Reuters)

8 / 10

3. Thibaut Courtois, Belgium | One of the vital cogs in Belgium's "golden generation" is the keeper Thibaut Courtois. The 30-year-old goalkeeper had a phenomenal 2022-23 season where he clinched the UEFA Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup and La Liga with Real Madrid. On his day, Courtois is like a wall in front of the goal that even the best forwards of the world fail to breach. The 2022 Champions League final is the best example of Courtois's shot-stopping abilities. The Belgium keeper also had his moment in the last World Cup in the round of 16 tie against Japan, as he soon after making a save started a counter-attack that resulted in Belgium's last-gasp winner. (Image: Reuters)

9 / 10

2. Manuel Neuer, Germany | The thirty-six-year-old Manuel Neuer in all probability is heading for his final FIFA World Cup. But age has not diminished Neuer's relevance in Germany's scope of things. The Bayern Munich goalkeeper is already a World Cup winner as Germany were crowned the World Champions in 2014. In that tournament, Neuer also won the Golden Glove award for the most saves in the tournament. The 'sweeper-keeper' has won a staggering 112 caps for Germany and is also the team's captain. As Germany looks to bounce back from the disaster of the 2018 World Cup with young faces in the squad, Neuer's vast experience at the club and international level would be counted upon in crunch situations. (Image: Reuters)

10 / 10

1. Alisson, Brazil | Brazil coach Tite has the luxury to choose from two world-class goalkeepers in his playing XI for the World Cup. The two shot-stoppers who will be competing for a place in Brazil's starting XI are Alisson and Ederson, while there is a third keeper Weverton also present in the World Cup squad. While Alisson plays for Premier League side Liverpool, Ederson is the goalkeeper for Liverpool's Premier League rivals Manchester City. Both Alisson and Ederson keep churning out quality performances every week, but in Qatar, Alisson is likely to be preferred over Ederson. The Liverpool goalkeeper has been in brilliant form this season at the club level and made numerous vital saves for the team. Alisson is also great at starting counterattacks from the back and has the skills to launch Route One if need be. With Brazil being one of the favourites to lift the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, watch out for Alisson working his magic in between the poles. (Image: Reuters)