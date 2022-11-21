FIFA World Cup 2022, Qatar vs Ecuador Highlights: Enner Valencia fires Ecuador to thumping victory over hosts Qatar

SUMMARY Qatar became the first ever host nation in the 92-year history of the FIFA World Cup to lose its opening game when the two sides met at the Al Bayt Stadium on Sunday, November 20.

After a stunning 30-minute opening ceremony featuring oscar-winning actor Morgan Freeman and BTS superstar Jungkook among many others, it was time for the opening match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 as hosts Qatar took the field against Ecuador in Group A. (Image: Reuters)

Qatar who qualified as hosts were making their first appearance in the World Cup Finals. Here’s their first-ever starting XI - Saad Alsheeb; Pedro Miguel, Boualem Khoukhi, Bassam Hisham, Abdelkarim Hassan, Homam Ahmed; Abdulaziz Hatem, Hassan Alhaydos, Karim Boudiaf; Akram Afif, Almoez Ali. (Image: Reuters)

Here’s how the Ecuador team lined up - Galindez; A Preciado, Torres, Hincapie, Estupinan; Plata, Mendez, Caicedo, Ibarra; Valencia, Estrada. (Image: Reuters)

Captain Enner Valencia found the back of the net inside the first three mins but the goal was ruled out after a long check by VAR for off-side. It would’ve been the fastest ever goal scored in a World Cup opening match. (Image: Reuters)

Valencia was Qatar’s tormentor in chief and he won a penalty after being brought down by Qatar keeper Saad Alsheeb in the 15th minute. (Image: Reuters)

Valencia calmly slotted the ball into the bottom right corner after sending the keeper the wrong way to open the scoring. The goal also meant Valencia became Ecuador’s all-time leading scorer at the World Cup with four goals to his name. (Image: Reuters)

Valencia extended his record with a superb header in the 31st minute to double the lead. He ran onto a cross from Preciado and headed the ball superbly into the bottom corner to give the keeper no chance. (Image: Reuters)

The Ecuador players celebrate the second goal. (Image: Reuters)

There were a total of six yellow cards shown in the game between Qatar (4) and Ecuador (2) making it the most cards in a World Cup opener since Germany versus Bolivia in 1994 which saw six yellow cards and one red card dished out. (Image: Reuters)

Qatar failed to register a single shot on target as they were outplayed by Ecuador. The closest the host nation came was in the 86th minute when Muntari latched onto a long pass from defence but saw his first-time volley sail just over the crossbar. (Image: Reuters)

Ecuador saw out the game comfortably to take away all three points. They next face Netherlands while Qatar will go up against Senegal in their next outing. (Image: Reuters)