SUMMARY

Golden Boot is the award given to the footballer who scores the most goals in a FIFA World Cup. The Golden Boot is one of the most prestigious awards in the football world. Some of the previous winners of the Golden Boot are England's Harry Kane, Colombia's James Rodríguez, Germany's Thomas Muller and Miroslav Klose, and Brazil's Ronaldo. The race for the Golden Boot award at FIFA World Cup 2022 is already underway. Bookmark this story as it will be updated daily to show the leaders.