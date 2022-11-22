English
Homephotos Newssports News

Race for Golden Boot: Saka takes early lead but Messi, Mbappe are up next

Race for Golden Boot: Saka takes early lead but Messi, Mbappe are up next

Race for Golden Boot: Saka takes early lead but Messi, Mbappe are up next
By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)

SUMMARY

Golden Boot is the award given to the footballer who scores the most goals in a FIFA World Cup. The Golden Boot is one of the most prestigious awards in the football world. Some of the previous winners of the Golden Boot are England's Harry Kane, Colombia's James Rodríguez, Germany's Thomas Muller and Miroslav Klose, and Brazil's Ronaldo. The race for the Golden Boot award at FIFA World Cup 2022 is already underway. Bookmark this story as it will be updated daily to show the leaders.

No.5 | Davy Klaassen | Team: The Netherlands | Matches played: 1 | Goals scored: 2 | Assists: 0 | Goals per 90: 2.54 | Goal Conversion: 100% | Shot Accuracy: 100% (Image: AP)

No.4 | Raheem Sterling | Team: England | Matches played: 1 | Goals scored: 1 | Assists: 1 | Goals per 90: 1.27| Goal Conversion: 100% | Shot Accuracy: 100% (Image: AP)

No.3 | Mhedi Taremi | Team: Iran | Matches played: 1 | Goals scored: 2 | Assists: - | Goals per 90: 2 | Goal Conversion: 67% | Shot Accuracy: 67% (Image: AP)

No.2 | Enner Valencia | Team: Ecuador | Matches played: 1 | Goals scored: 2 | Assists: - | Goals per 90: 2.34 | Goal Conversion: 100% | Shot Accuracy: 100% (Image: AP)

No.1 | Bukayo Saka | Team: England | Matches played: 1 | Goals scored: 2 | Assists: - | Goals per 90: 2.54 | Goal Conversion: 67% | Shot Accuracy: 100% (Image: AP)

