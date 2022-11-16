From the controversial Jabulani to Al Rihla in Qatar - the official FIFA World Cup match balls have their own history

SUMMARY Every edition of the FIFA World Cup is played with a unique match ball which is named differently and had a special design and a colour pattern. With the 2022 FIFA World Cup just around the corner, meet Al Riha, the official match ball of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and also take a journey down memory road with its predecessors.

Every edition of the FIFA World Cup is played with a unique match ball. Every match ball is named differently and had a special design and a colour pattern. The name, the design and the colour pattern usually is related to the host country and some historical and cultural context to it. With the 2022 FIFA World Cup just around the corner, meet Al Riha, the official match ball of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and also take a journey down memory road with its predecessors. (Image: Reuters)

Al Rihla, Qatar 2022 | The official match ball of FIFA World 2022 has been named Al Rihla. Al Rihal in Arabic translates to "The Journey". This is the 14th official match ball for a FIFA World Cup sponsored by Adidas. The triangular panels printed on the ball represent the sails of the traditional dhows used by the gulf countries. The colours on the ball are inspired by culture, architecture, and the flag of Qatar. The maker claims that the ball will travel faster in flight than any other previous FIFA World Cup official match balls. Inside the ball, there will be semi-automated systems for deducting the exact position of the ball and all 22 players on the field. The kick point precision technology and the connected ball technology present within the ball will aid to the Video Assistance Referrers to enhance their judgments. (Image: FIFA)

Telstar 18, Russia 2018 | Telstar 18 was the official match ball of the 2018 FIFA World Cup held in Russia. The design of Telstar 18 was inspired by the first Adidas World Cup match ball. The word "Telstar" is a combination of the words "television" and "star". The manufacturer of the ball was Forward Sports, a sports equipment supplier based in Sialkot, Pakistan. The ball featured an NFC chip that sent signals to the owners of smartphones to offer an integrative experience. This was also the first FIFA World Cup official match ball made using recyclable materials. (Image: Reuters)

Brazuca, Brazil 2014 | Brazuca was the official match ball of the 2014 FIFA World Cup held in Brazil. According to FIFA, "the informal term 'brazuca' (our fellow) is used by Brazilians to describe national pride in the Brazilian way of life", and "mirroring their approach to football, it symbolises emotion, pride and goodwill to all" The clours on Brazuca represented the Brazilian Bahia Band or wish bracelets that are believed to bring good luck to its wearer. The original Brazuca balls for the World Cup finals were contract manufactured in Pakistan. (Image: Reuters)

Jabulani, South Africa 2010 | Jabulani was the official match ball for the 2010 FIFA World Cup hosted by South Africa. Jabulani in Zulu, a dialect of South Africa, means "rejoice". but the players were not too happy with this ball. There were frequent complaints that the ball was too light and thus swerved more than expected in the air. The number 11 was prominent in the use of the ball, as 11 different colours were used; representing the 11 starting players in a football squad, the 11 official languages of South Africa, and the 11 South African communities. The balls were made in China, using latex bladders from India. (Image: Reuters)

Adidas+Teamgeist, Germany 2006 | Adidas+Teamgist was the official match ball of the 2006 FIFA World Cup held in Germany. The plus sign in its name was introduced for trademark purposes, since the regular German word Teamgeist, meaning "team spirit", could not be trademarked. +Teamgist had just 14 curved panels (making the ball topologically equivalent to a truncated octahedron), rather than the 32 that have been standard since 1970. The reduced number of panel touchpoints improved the accuracy and control. (Image: Reuters)

Fevernova, South Korea and Japan 2002| Fevernova was the official match ball for the 2022 FIFA World Cup which was jointly hosted by South Korea and Japan. The styling of Fevernoa marked the departure of the traditional "Tango" ball design incorporated in all the previous editions of the official match balls. This colourful and revolutionary look and colour usage were entirely based on Asian culture (the dark gold trigon resembles a tomoe and the red streaks on its angles resemble calligraphy brush strokes). It also featured a refined syntactic foam layer, to give the ball superior performance characteristics, and a three-layer knitted chassis, allowing for a more precise and predictable flight path. The ball was also used in the 2003 FIFA Women's World Cup, the 2004 Summer Paralympics and the 2004 African Cup of Nations. (Image: Reuters)

Tricolore, France 1998 | Tricolore was the official match ball of the 1998 FIFA World Cup held in France. Tricolore was the first multicoloured official match ball used at a FIFA World Cup. The tricolour flag and cockerel, traditional symbols of France were used as inspiration for the design. The design of blue triads decorated with cockerel motifs was adopted to represent the colours of the flag of France. The ball's surface was covered by tiny circles which are air bubbles in the coating. This made the ball more flexible when kicked. (Image: Reuters)

Questar, 1994 USA | Questra was the official match ball of the 1994 FIFA World Cup held in the USA. Questra is the name given to a family of footballs originally produced by Adidas for major international events in the mid-1990s. Named after "the quest for the stars," successive versions of the ball were produced for the 1996 Olympic tournament and Euro 1996. The design of the ball was used to commemorate the 25th Anniversary of the Appolo 11 mission launched by the USA. (Image: Reuters)

Etrusco Unico, 1990 Italy | Etrusco Unico was the official match ball of the 1990 FIFA World Cup held in Italy. The name and intricate design took their inspiration from Italy’s ancient history and the fine art of the Etruscans. Three Etruscan lion heads decorate each of the 20 Tango triads. It was the first ball with an internal layer of black polyurethane foam. (Image: Wikipedia)