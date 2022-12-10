FIFA World Cup 2022: Neymar goes level with Pele, here are Brazil's all-time leading goal scorers

SUMMARY

On Friday, Neymar jr. scored a goal in Brazil's quarter-final match against Croatia of the FIFA World Cup 2022. Although the match ended in a heartbreak for Neymar as the five-time champions were eventually dumped out of the tournament via penalty shoot-outs, but the goal saw him go level with Pele as Brazil's all-time leading goal-scorer. Here is a look at the leading goal scorers for Seleção.