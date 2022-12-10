FIFA World Cup 2022: Neymar goes level with Pele, here are Brazil's all-time leading goal scorers

SUMMARY
On Friday, Neymar jr. scored a goal in Brazil's quarter-final match against Croatia of the FIFA World Cup 2022. Although the match ended in a heartbreak for Neymar as the five-time champions were eventually dumped out of the tournament via penalty shoot-outs, but the goal saw him go level with Pele as Brazil's all-time leading goal-scorer. Here is a look at the leading goal scorers for Seleção.
No.8 | Ronaldinho | Matches played: 97 | Brazil career span: 1999 - 2013 | Goals scored: 33 (Image: Reuters)
No.7 | Jairzinho | Matches played: 82 | Brazil career span: 1964 - 1982 | Goals scored: 35 (Image: Reuters)
No.6 | Rivaldo| Matches played: 76 | Brazil career span: 1993 - 2003 | Goals scored: 35 (Image: Reuters)
No.5 | Bebeto | Matches played: 77 | Brazil career span: 1985 - 1998 | Goals scored: 40 (Image: Reuters)
No.4 | Zico | Matches played: 71| Brazil career span: 1976 - 1986 | Goals scored: 48 (Image: Reuters)
No.3 | Romario | Matches played: 71 | Brazil career span: 1987 - 2005 | Goals scored: 55 (Image: Reuters)
No.2 | Ronaldo | Matches played: 99 | Brazil career span: 1994 - 2011 | Goals scored: 62 (Image: Reuters)
No.1 | Neymar and Pele | Neymar | Matches played: 124 | Brazil career span: 2010- present | Goals scored: 77 | Pele | Matches played: 92| Brazil career span: 1957 - 1971 | Goals scored: 77 (Image: Reuters)