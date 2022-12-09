FIFA World Cup 2022 Netherlands vs Argentina: Blast from the past, a look at the five previous WC clashes between the two teams

SUMMARY FIFA World Cup 2022: The Netherlands and Argentina will be facing off against each other in the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup 2022. However, this is not the first time the two sides will collide at the grandest stage. Here is a look at the five previous occasions when the South Americans and the Europeans have clashed in FIFA World Cups.

1 / 6

The Netherlands and Argentina have locked horns five times at the FIFA World Cup. The Flying Dutchmen have won two, while La Albiceleste have emerged victorious on two occasions, with only a solitary encounter ending in a goalless draw. As the two go head-to-head in the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, let’s take a stroll down memory lane and take a gander at all the meetings between the Oranje and La Albiceleste at the grandest stage of world football.

2 / 6

26 June 1974, Netherlands 4 - 0 Argentina | The first-ever World Cup encounter between the two sides came in 1974 in Germany when both of them were in Group A in the edition’s second group stage. The Oranje were clearly the dominant side, securing a 4-0 victory over the La Albiceleste. A brace from Johan Cruyff, with a goal in both halves, along with goals from Ruud Krol and Johnny Rep, saw the Dutch record an emphatic victory over the Argentinians.

3 / 6

25 June 1978, Argentina 3 - 1 Netherlands | The two nations clashed again, and this time the stakes were at their highest as it was the final of the FIFA World Cup 1978 in Argentina. Mario Kempes had put the hosts ahead in the first half before a late second-half strike from Dick Nanninga restored parity. Nothing separated the two sides after 90 minutes, as it ended 1-1 and went to extra time. Mario Kempes and Daniel Bertoni struck for La Albiceleste in both halves of extra time, and Argentina were crowned champions in a final marred by controversy. The Dutch refused to attend the post-match ceremony.

4 / 6

4 July 1998, Netherlands 2 - 1 Argentina | The third meeting between the two came 20 years after 1978 final. In 1998, Argentina and the Netherlands met in the quarter-finals of the 1998 FIFA World Cup in France. Under the management of Guus Hiddink, the Dutch drew first blood courtesy of a goal from Patrick Kluviert after just 12 minutes. The game was level five minutes later when Claudio Lopez scored the equalizer. A dramatic Dennis Bergkamp strike in the final minute of regulation time sent the Flying Dutchmen into the semi-finals, dumping La Albiceleste out of the competition.

5 / 6

21 June 2006, Netherlands 0 - 0 Argentina | The only draw between these two teams came at the 2006 FIFA World Cup group stage in Germany. It was a tightly contested draw that ended goalless as both teams failed to find the back of the net. Argentina’s best chance of the game came when a Juan Roman Riquelme free kick deflected off of Dutch defender Khalid Boulahrouz onto the post. Netherlands striker Dirk Kuyt tested the Argentinian shot-stopper Roberto Abbondanzieri, while Philip Cocu also forced him to tip a shot over the bar.

6 / 6

9 July 2014, Netherlands 0 (2) - 0 (4) Argentina | The fifth and most recent encounter between the two teams came at the 2014 FIFA World Cup semi-final in Brazil. Argentina’s talisman Lionel Messi confirmed his first and only appearance in a World Cup final after his side emerged victorious on penalties. Before the spot-kicks were taken, the game had ended 0-0 after extra time. This was the first World Cup semi-final to end in a goalless draw. Argentina keeper Sergio Romero saved the first and fourth penalties from Ron Vlaar and Wesley Sneijder respectively. Maxi Rodriguez scored the decisive fourth penalty for Argentina to send them to the final to face Germany, whereas the Netherlands had to settle for a third-place play-off against Brazil.