FIFA World Cup 2022 Final Top Moments: Macron, Zlatan and Pogba spotted inside Lusail Stadium

By Prakhar Sachdeo  Dec 18, 2022 8:41:07 PM IST (Updated)

Catch all the top moments from the FIFA World Cup 2022 final between Argentina and France being played at Lusail Stadium, Qatar here.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino pictured alongside former French President Emmanuel Macron inside the Lusial Stadium. (Image: Reuters)
FIFA president Gianni Infantino pictured alongside former French President Emmanuel Macron inside the Lusial Stadium. (Image: Reuters)

French President Emmanuel Macron shakes hands with Paul Pogba alongside Zlatan Ibrahimovic and FIFA president Gianni Infantino in the stands before the match
French President Emmanuel Macron shakes hands with Paul Pogba alongside Zlatan Ibrahimovic and FIFA president Gianni Infantino in the stands before the final (Image: Reuters)

Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo with their children Mateo and Thiago, and Celia Maria Cuccittini and Jorge Messi, parents of Argentina's Lionel Messi, in the stands before the match
Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo with their children Mateo and Thiago, and Celia Maria Cuccittini and Jorge Messi, parents of Argentina's Lionel Messi, in the stands before the match.  (Image: Reuters)

The Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani waves as he arrives on the tribune ahead of the World Cup final soccer match between Argentina and France at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar
The Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani waves as he arrives on the tribune ahead of the FIFA World Cup final match between Argentina and France at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar. (Image: AP)

Former Spanish footballer Iker Casillas holds the winner's trophy ahead of the World Cup final soccer match between Argentina and France at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qata
Former Spanish footballer and World Cup winner Iker Casillas holds the winner's trophy ahead of the World Cup final match between Argentina and France at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar. (Image: AP)

French players pose for group photo just before the start of the start of the World Cup final soccer match between Argentina and France at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar
French players pose for the team photo just before the start of the FIFA World Cup 2022 final match between Argentina and France at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar. (Image: AP)

CNBCTV18
Argentina players pose for the team photo prior to the FIFA World Cup 2022 final match between Argentina and France at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar. (Image: AP)

