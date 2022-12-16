SUMMARY While Lionel Messi (10) and Kylian Mbappe (10) will no doubt attract most of the attention at the FIFA World Cup 2022 Final, these are the main members of the supporting cast who are set to play a key role in the epic showdown.

Enzo Fernandez | Argentina | Jersey Number 24 | The 21-year-old central midfielder has been a stand-out performer at the World Cup, scoring a beautiful curler in his team's crucial group stage victory over Mexico and playing every minute in the knockout rounds for Lionel Scaloni's side. Fernandez has caused numerous clubs to stand up and take notice with his energetic displays in the middle of the park and a move away from Benfica looks certain in the near future for the promising youngster. (Image: Reuters)

Rodrigo de Paul | Argentina | Jersey Number 7 | The Atletico Madrid midfielder is a vital cog in Argentina’s engine room and is nicknamed Messi’s ‘bodyguard’ both on and off the pitch. De Paul is a box-to-box midfielder and the 28-year-old is the only midfielder to have started every single game for Argentina in Qatar. De Paul is one of the most hardworking midfielders in Qatar having won possession in the middle third more than anyone else (24) and also helping recycle the ball with the second-most passes for Argentina (433), highlighting his significance in the South American side. (Image: Reuters)

Julian Alvarez | Argentina | Jersey Number 9 | The Manchester City forward became the youngest player since the legendary Pele to score a brace in a World Cup semi-final and has four goals in his first-ever World Cup. Alvarez is a versatile forward, who can play anywhere across the frontline. What makes him lethal is his lightning-quick speed, while also possessing graceful control, which often sees him convert even awkward chances with ease. (Image: Reuters)

Alexis Mac Allister | Argentina | Jersey Number 20 | The 23-year-old Brighton midfielder did not feature as Argentina suffered a shock 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia in their opening game but he benefited from the reshuffle that came post that game, holding down his spot ever since. Mac Allister is another workman-like player who provides the perfect support for Messi as a midfield runner. Mac Allister also managed to get on the scoresheet in their final Group C clash with Poland. (Image: Reuters)

Marcos Acuna | Argentina | Jersey Number 8 | The Sevilla left-back has impressed during the World Cup, playing a big role in Argentina getting to the semi-final stage. However, Acuna missed the semifinal clash against Croatia after picking up a second yellow card in the tournament but is expected to return straight back into the Starting XI for the Final. (Image: Reuters)

Olivier Giroud | France | Jersey Number 9 | Giroud became France's all-time record goal scorer during the ongoing World Cup where he took his tally up to 53 goals for Les Bleus going past Theirry Henry’s previous record of 51 goals. Giroud notoriously won the World Cup in 2018 without registering a single shot on target but was a mainstay for Deschamps team with his ability to link play and create space for his fellow forwards. This time, Giroud owes his spot to an injury suffered by first-choice Karim Benzema but once again the striker has gone about his business in stellar fashion netting four goals so far in Qatar. (Image: Reuters)

Ousmane Dembele | France | Jersey Number 11 | The Barcelona winger has been absolutely electric at the World Cup, causing fullbacks numerous problems with his close control, bursts of speed and ability to play with both feet. The 25-year-old looks threatening every time the ball is played to his feet and has the ability to either beat his man down the wing or cut inside to change the angle of attack. (Image: Reuters)

Theo Hernandez | France | Jersey Number 22 | The 25-year-old left-back got his opportunity in the Starting XI after replacing his brother Lucas Hernandez who ruptured his ACL in France’s tournament opener against Australia. Since then Theo has caught the eye with his attacking style of play and even registered two assists so far while also scoring the opening goal in acrobatic fashion against Morocco in the semifinal. (Image: Reuters)

Aurelien Tchouameni | France | Jersey Number 8 | The 22-year-old central midfielder is showing why Real Madrid were eager to pay an eye-watering 80 million euro fee to secure his services from Monaco at the start of the season. Tchoameni scored a screamer against England from outside the box but his main contribution has been consistently putting in dominant displays in the middle of the park to give France a solid base to build their attacks. (Image: Reuters)

Antoine Griezmann | France | Jersey Number 7 | Despite Mbappe’s goal-scoring exploits, Griezmann is a strong contender for France’s player of the tournament as he reinvents the role of an industrious second-striker. It’s not uncommon to see Griezmann pop up deep inside his own half to put in a perfectly timed tackle to win back possession and then race forward to help link up the play with his immaculate technique. While he is yet to score at the tournament, Greizmann also has three assists to his name, the joint-highest in the World cup so far. (Image: Reuters)