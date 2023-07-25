FIFA Women's World Cup: Here are the top 10 players of the tournament

SUMMARY FIFA Women's World Cup 2023: From power players like Sam Kerr of Australia to Marta of Brazil, these footballers are some of the key players in the quadrennial tournament.

Sam Kerr: Kerr comes into the tournament on the back of an impressive season with Premier League giants Chelsea. Kerr came in clutch by scoring the winner in the Blues' victory in the FA Cup final against Manchester United in May. She will be hoping to carry forward that form in the FIFA Women's World Cup too. (Image Source: Reuters)

Ada Hegerberg: The Norwegian striker was the highest goal-scorer in the UEFA Women's Champion's League last season. Prior to this, Hegerberg was on a five-year-long exile from international football due to concerns over inequality of treatment meted out by the the country's federation to the men's and the women's game. (Image Source: Reuters)

Asisat Oshoala: The five-time African player of the year has been a stalwart for women's football in the continent. She represents FC Barcelona in the club circuit and will be actively chasing the possibility of doing the impossible for the Nigerian football team in the quadrennial competition. (Image Source: Reuters)

Khadija Shaw: Shaw had a terrific season for Manchester City FC, having notched 31 goals in 30 games in the previous campaign. She is the all-time leading goal-scorer for Jamaica and has emerged as one of the most proficient strikers in the women's game at only 26 years of age. (Image Source: Reuters)

Lena Oberdorf: Oberdorf has emerged as a valuable and versatile pick for the German national team. She was named the best youth player in the UEFA Euros 2022 and the Die Nationalelf will be banking on him to deliver solid defensive performances to take them long in the tournament. (Image Source: Reuters)

Lucy Bronze: The FC Barcelona right-back will be instrumental to England's chances in this World Cup. She brings incredible attacking flair to the table in addition to her efficient defensive prowess. Bronze is also a proven winner with multiple Champions League medals along with the UEFA Euros 2022 title to her credentials.

Marta: Marta holds the distinction of scoring the most goals (17) in the history of FIFA Women's World Cup. An anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury disrupted her form last season but the forward now has a splendid opportunity to taste glory in this ultimate competition for perhaps the last time in her career. (Image Source: Reuters)

Alexia Putellas: The Ballon d'Or Feminin winner played a vital role in enabling the FC Barcelona team win the treble in the 2022/23 campaign. She has put the horrific knee injury behind her and the Spaniard has her sight set on international glory after a memorable season with her club. (Image Source: Reuters)

Alex Morgan: One of the most popular names of the women's game, Morgan will be hoping that her bundles of experience will help the US national team lift the coveted trophy in this tournament. With two World Cups, one Olympic medal and 121 goals to her name, the super striker is eyeing adding another feather to her illustrious cap soon. (Image Source: Reuters)

Yui Hasegawa: The Japanese star is one of the most prominent Asians playing in Europe currently. She represents Manchester City in the club circuit and will hold the key for Nadeshiko Japan at the centre of the park in the World Cup. (Image Source: Reuters)