FIFA 2022: 10 budding stars who will look to make a mark on World Cup debut in Qatar

SUMMARY The 2022 FIFA World Cup to be played in Qatar from November 20 will see a number of youngsters looking to make a mark on their debut on the big stage in Qatar. But of all those younguns a few will stand apart as breakout stars. Below are 10 such players who will get you excited for the Qatar World Cup and could use the biggest football tournament to catapult themselves as superstars.

Jude Bellingham | Age: 19 | Team: England | Position: Central Midfield | English midfielder Jude Bellingham made his debut for the senior England team in November 2020 at the age of just 17. Bellingham's talent can be estimated from the fact that when transfer from Birmingham City to Borussia Dortmund set a world record transfer fee for a 17-year-old when it happened. Bellingham is a regular goal-scorer for Dortmund and has netted 19 goals and assisted in 20 during his stay in Germany. Bellingham will be a crucial player for England coach Gareth Southgate. (Image: Reuters)

Vinicius Jr. | Age: 22 | Team: Brazil | Position: Left Winger | Vinicius Jr. has risen to prominence in world football since his move to Spanish giants Real Madrid. The attacking winger is known for his pace and his precision in netting goals. Last season Vinicius netted 22 goals and provided 20 assists. The 22-year-old has a penchant for big games as he found the back of the net against Manchester City in the semifinal of the Champions League and followed that with the title-winning goal for Real Madrid against Liverpool. Vinicius is one of the best young forwards at the moment. (Image: Reuters)

Aurélien Tchouameni | Age: 22 | Team: France | Position: Defensive Midfield | One of the most sought-after players in the summer transfer window of 2022 was the French midfielder Aurélien Tchouameni. Liverpool and Real Madrid were involved in a tug-of-war to get Tchouameni into their fold. That war was eventually won by Real Madrid. Although Tchouameni is a defensive midfielder but he has the nous provide in the attack and create chances in the last third. Tchouameni's tactical awareness, technical brilliance, natural instinct for positioning, and eye for goal make him a great player. Tchouameni has already played 14 matches for France. (Image: Reuters)

Ansu Fati | Age: 20 | Team: Spain | Position: Left Winger | Barcelona's Ansu Fati has been often called "a top wonderkid " of football. Although Fati suffered from injuries in the last two seasons but he has been playing quality football since being back to full fitness. Fati netted his first goal for Barcelona as a 16-yer-old. The 19-year-old Fati has made just four appearances for Spain since his senior international debut in 2020, scoring one goal but he is widely believed to have a big future. In his first match, he found the goal to become Spain's youngest-ever goal scorer for the national team. Fati will be a vital player if Spain has to reclaim the 2010 World Cup glory. (Image: Reuters)

Christian Pulisic | Age: 24 | Team: USA | Position: Right Winger | Christian Pulisic made his debut for the USA's senior team six years ago and will be making his first World Cup appearance in Qatar as the United States Men's National Team missed the 2018 World Cup finals in Russia. Pulisic was a key player for his team during the qualification rounds. The 24-year-old forward will be expected to use his experience from Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea to take the USA deep in the tournament. Pulisic has an impressive scoring record for his national side as he has netted 21 goals in 52 appearances. (Image: Reuters)

Alphonso Davies | Age: 22 | Team: Canada | Position: Left Back | USA's North-American rivals Canada have also qualified for the 2022 Qatar World Cup. There will be a whole host of young Canadian footballers on show in Qatar as the team will be playing the finals of a FIFA World Cup for the first time since 1986. Of those young bunch of players the player who will thrill the crowds is Alphonso Davies. The 22-year-old left-back plays at Bayern Munich and just at 22 has won every trophy possible at the club level. Davies is the first Canadian men's national team player to win the Champions League. Since making his debut for Canada Davies has played 34 matches and scored 12 goals. Davies is one of the modern-day best left back. (Image: Reuters)

Jamal Musiala | Age: 19 | Team: Germany | Position: Attacking Midfield | Alphonso Davies' Bayern Munich teammate Jamal Musiala is set to feature for Germany in the Qatar World Cup. Germany will be looking to put behind the disappointments of the 2018 World Cup and Musiala will play an important role in the German squad. Musiala has form by his side with five goals and two assists already in the 2022-23 season for Bayern Munich. Musiala made his debut for Germany in November 2021 and has netted one goal. With former Bayern boss Hansi Flick now in charge of the national team, Musiala could get his chance to shine in Qatar. (Image: Reuters)

Ryan Gravenberch | Age: 20 | Team: The Netherlands | Position: Central Midfield | Another Bayern Munich player set to shine at the Qatar World Cup is the Netherlands' Ryan Gravenberch. The 20-year-old midfielder had a productive stay at Ajax and former Ajax boss Erik ten Hag wanted to bring him to Manchester United but Gravenberch made a move to Bayern Munich. Gravenberch is known for his good running, remarkable technical skills, and good passing skills. Watch out for this youngster in the Orange jersey of the Netherlands. (Image: Reuters)

Nuno Mendes | Age: 20 | Team: Portugal | Position: Left Back | Portugal's Nuno Mendes will grab the eyeball with his speed and technical skills. Mendes currently plays for PSG in club competitions. The 20-year-old has scored 2 goals and assisted twice for the French giants., Mendes made his debut for Portugal in March 2021. Mendes has played 16 international matches for Portugal and could be a key player for Fernando Santos’ side in Qatar. (Image: Reuters)

Takefusa Kubo | Age: 21 | Team: Japan | Position: Righ Winger | Takefusa Kubo is known as the "Japanese Messi". The tag of "Japanese Messi" alone is enough to highlight Takefusa's skills and powers. Takefusa has learned his tricks at Barcelona and Real Madrid. Takefusa is known for his skills, pace, and dribbling abilities. Takefusa was pivotal in guiding Japan to the semifinals of the men's football tournament of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Takefusa will be one of the biggest Asian footballers playing in the Qatar World Cup. (Image: Reuters)