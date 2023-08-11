Few talking points for Top 5 Laliga teams ahead of the new season

SUMMARY A look at the main storylines for the top five teams ahead of the Laliga new campaign.

Atlético de Madrid - No team managed to pick up more points than Los Rojiblancos over the second half of last season and this is something that Diego Simeone will be called to build on. Back in June, the Argentinean coach said during an interview for Cadena COPE that Atlético de Madrid is there to snatch the opportunity in the event both FC Barcelona and Real Madrid struggle in the league. Should Atleti build on their momentum, they really could enter the title race and take everyone by surprise. (REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura/File Photo)

FC Barcelona - Xavi Hernández put together an extremely compact defense, one which conceded just 20 goals in 38 games last season. The Barça coach also saw his men be clinical on the pitch when needed and secure 11 1-0 wins, which helped them clinch their first title since 2019 in mid-May. Keeping up their consistency and ability to grind out similar results this season will bring them one step closer to winning back-to-back trophies. (REUTERS/Nacho Doce)

Real Madrid- Karim Benzema has departed Los Blancos as one of the club’s all-time greats, but it does mean that Real Madrid has lost the man who netted 111 league goals across the last five LALIGA EA SPORTS seasons. Coach Carlo Ancelotti has been assigned the task of changing his tactics in response, to try to get new signing Jude Bellingham as close to goal as possible. Rodrygo will also be called to step forward and improve his scoring record as he becomes even more of a starter. (REUTERS/Albert Gea)

Sevilla FC- José Luis Mendilibar turned Sevilla FC’s season around after joining the team midway through last term and leading them all the way to Europa League glory. The experienced coach was rewarded with a new contract with the team and he will be called to prove whether he can help them find some much-needed consistency, as Sevilla FC’s main objective will be to push for a top-four spot after finishing 12th in the turbulent 2022/23 campaign, their worst finish in the league since 1999/2000. (REUTERS/Albert Gea)

Real Sociedad - After an impressive 2022/23 campaign, the Basques are set to return to the Champions League following a 10-year absence. The main question now is if Imanol Alguacil’s squad boasts enough depth to compete in Europe and Spain in their bid to push for another top-four finish in the LALIGA EA SPORTS table and whether their leaders can stay healthy enough to see out a long and challenging campaign. (REUTERS/Albert Gea)