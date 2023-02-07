SUMMARY The 2023 season of Formula 1 will get underway at the Gulf Air Bahrain track in March. The race weekend gets underway on March 3 with the practice sessions with the race scheduled two days later on March 5. But before the 10 participating teams get down to the real business, there is the glitzy F1 launch season where the new looks of the cars are unveiled for the first time. Red Bull, Haas, Alpha Romeo and Willaims have already showcased their livery while Ferrari is slotted to do so on February 14 and Mercedes will do so on the next day. Check out the looks here as they are unveiled.

Haas | The American-licensed Formula One racing team Haas became the first team to launch their racing car for the 2023 season. The team revealed their racing machine on January 31 via an online event. The team unveiled a slick new livery that will adorn the VF-23. The team's new car will be driven by Kevin Magnussen and his new teammate Nico Hulkenberg. Replacing the white base seen on Haas’s 2021 and 2022 challengers, black is now the livery’s primary colour, while flashes of white have been retained alongside red highlights – drawing comparisons to their 2020 design. Haas will enter the 2023 campaign looking to continue their recent upward trajectory, having moved off the foot of the F1 constructors’ standings to eighth position under last year’s rules reset. (Image: Haas Twitter)

Red Bull Racing | Next in line to reveal the new care for the 2023 season were defending champions Red Bull Racing. The Red Bull Racing team assembled in New York on February 3 for the season launch. Present for the event were the team principal Christian Horner and race drives Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez, and third driver Daniel Ricciardo. The team showcased a launch version of the RB19 at the event. The team is pinning its hopes on RB19 to help it retain the drivers’ and constructors’ titles. For the new season, Red Bull Racing will start of a new relationship with American manufacturer Ford, who will work with Red Bull’s Powertrains division to develop a turbo-hybrid power unit for the recently-agreed 2026 engine regulations. (Image: Red Bull Racing Twitter)

Williams Racing | British Formula One motor racing team and constructor Williams Racing were third in line to show to the public their racing machine for the 2023 F1 season. Williams Racing streamed its special unveiling ceremony online on February 6 from the company’s Grove headquarters in the United Kingdom. During the event, the team announced oil company Gulf as a new sponsor, along with several new partners. The new car is named FW45. For the 2023 season, the team will have a new-look driving team of American rookie Logan Sargeant and incumbent driver Alex Albon. The team will also have a new Team Principal for the brand-new season as James Vowles is poised to take charge. The team also promised that the FW45 would be more aerodynamically efficient than its FW44 predecessor, with modifications to the front suspension layout and major external aerodynamic surfaces also incorporated into the new machine’s design. (Image: Williams Racing Twitter)

Alfa Romeo | The fourth team to reveal its car was Alfa Romeo. The car named C43, was unveiled to the Formula-1 fans in a joint presentation in Zurich and at the outfit’s headquarters in Hinwil, Switzerland. Present during the event were the team's drives Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu. New title sponsor Stake take centre stage on the livery, which will be the last to feature Alfa Romeo branding, as the company prepares to end its sponsorship deal ahead of Audi joining forces with the Sauber-run operation. C43 is an “evolution” of its predecessor, the C42, but regulation changes for the upcoming season imply that there are still several updates and complete new parts, while the car’s development path promises “a steep improvement curve. In a world first, the C43 is also set to be added to the official F1 2022 video game on the eve of the Bahrain test, allowing fans to virtually test it out for themselves. (Image: Alfa Romeo Twitter)