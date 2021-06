Sports

Euro Cup 2020: Ukraine scores late to beat Sweden; England rewrite history by knocking out Germany

Updated : June 30, 2021 09:58 AM IST

Ukraine made it to the quarter-finals of the European Championship despite having the worst record among sides that made it to the knockout stage after a late goal by substitute Artem Dovbyk spelt heartbreak for the Swedes. They will now go to Rome and take on England, who rewrote history by defeating old rivals Germany in a knockout match for the first time since 1966 World Cup final.

Reuters

Ukraine, which had reached the round of 16 at the European Championship with two losses and the worst record of the advancing teams, made it to the quarter-finals after eliminating previously unbeaten Sweden 2-1. (Image & text: AP)

Substitute Artem Dovbyk, a player who was left on the bench for the entire group stage, scored a goal in stoppage time at the end of extra time from a cross by Oleksandr to seal the historic win. (Image: AP)

Earlier, Zinchenko gave Ukraine the lead in the 27th minute when he rifled in a low shot set up by a crafty pass from captain Andriy Yarmolenko. (Image & text: AP)

Emil Forsberg’s deflected shot from outside the area in the 43rd minute equalized for Sweden. (Image & text: AP)

Ukraine will now head to Rome to face England on Saturday. (Image: AP)

Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane struck late goals as England reached the Euro 2020 quarter-finals with a 2-0 win over Germany at Wembley on Tuesday, their first knockout victory over their old rivals since the 1966 World Cup final. (Image: AP/ text: Reuters)

England's Raheem Sterling, centre, scores the opening goal during the Euro 2020 Soccer Championship round of 16 match between England and Germany at Wembley Stadium. (Image: AP )

England's Harry Kane, right, scores his side's second goal during the Euro 2020 soccer championship round of 16 match between England and Germany. (Image: AP)

Germany's Thomas Mueller reacts after he failed to score during the match. The defeat marked the end of Joachim Loew's time as Germany coach during which he guided them to the 2014 World Cup title. (Image: AP)

It was England's first-ever knockout round win at the Euros inside 90 minutes and after a build-up dominated by talk of historic and bitter tournament losses to Germany, their focus will now be on making some history of their own. (Image: AP/ text: Reuters)

Britain's Prince William applauds before the start of the Euro 2020 soccer championship round of 16 match between England and Germany. (Image: AP)

Former soccer player David Beckham, and singer Ed Sheeran, were among the spectators for the match between England and Germany. (Image: AP)

