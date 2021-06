Sports

Euro Cup 2020: Switzerland stuns France; Morata magic sinks Croatia

Updated : June 29, 2021 10:05 AM IST

Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer made the biggest save of his life as his country stunned the world by knocking out world champion France on penalties to make it to the quarter-finals. Spain on the other hand, send Croatia packing in what was the second-highest scoring game in the history of the European championship.

AP

Switzerland's Yann Sommer saved France striker Kylian Mbappe's penalty to secure a 5-4 shootout win over the world champions following a thrilling 3-3 draw after extra time on Monday to reach the Euro 2020 quarter-finals where they will meet Spain. (Image: AP/ Text: Reuters )

On a memorable evening for Swiss football, the so-called Nati repeatedly beat the odds, coming from 3-1 down with two goals in the final five minutes to force extra time and eventually penalties. (Image: AP/ Text: Reuters )

It was Switzerland's first knockout stage victory at a tournament since 1938 and the first time they have made the last eight since the 1954 World Cup which they hosted. (Image: AP/ Text: Reuters )

Earlier, Haris Seferovic put Switzerland in the lead with a header in the 15th minute as France struggled to work itself into the game. Karim Benzema scored in the 57th minute, and then again in the 59th to give France the quick-turnaround lead after French goalkeeper and captain Hugo Lloris saved Ricardo Rodríguez's spot-kick in the 55th minute. (Image: AP)

Paul Pogba made it 3-1 in the 75th minute but Seferovic scored another header in the 81st minute and substitute Mario Gavranović made it 3-3 with only seconds remaining. (Image: AP)

Switzerland players celebrate the end of the Euro 2020 soccer championship round of 16 match between France and Switzerland. (Image: AP)

Morata and Mikel Oyarzabal scored in extra time Monday to give Spain a 5-3 win over Croatia and a place in the European Championship quarterfinals. (Image & Text: AP)

Spain's Pablo Sarabia, right, with his teammates after scored against Croatia during the Euro 2020 soccer championship round of 16 match between Croatia and Spain, at Parken stadium in Copenhagen, Denmark, Monday, June 28, 2021. (Wolfgang Rattay, Pool via AP)

Spain's goalkeeper Unai Simon is seen after an own goal during the Euro 2020 soccer championship round of 16 match between Croatia and Spain, at Parken stadium in Copenhagen. Spain had dominated the first 20 minutes but goalkeeper Unai Simon was at fault for his team's early deficit after a massive blunder when he failed to control a long back pass. (Image & Text: AP)

It was the second-highest scoring game in the history of the European Championship, trailing only Yugoslavia's 5-4 win over France in the opening game of the inaugural tournament in 1960. (Image & Text: AP)

Spain quickly recovered and Pablo Sarabia equalized in the 38th. Right back Cesar Azpilicueta then made it 2-1 with a header in the 57th and Ferran Torres doubled the lead when he finished off a quick counterattack with a low shot past Livakovic in the 77th. (Image & Text: AP)

However, Mislav Orsic pulled one back for Croatia in the 85th minute after a goalmouth scramble and Pasalic equalized with a header in injury time. Pictured here: Croatia's Luka Modric leaves the pitch during the Euro 2020 soccer championship round of 16 match between Croatia and Spain. (Image & Text: AP)

Published : June 29, 2021 10:02 AM IST