A shootout looked like where England and Denmark were headed until Raheem Sterling wriggled into the area down the right, cut inside and fell under the challenge of Mattias Jensen. The contact looked minimal, and a video review was needed. After a brief wait that must have felt longer to England's fans, the decision stood. Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel guessed the right way to block Kane’s penalty but the ball came back to the England captain, who reacted quickly to put it into the net from six yards out. (Image: AP)