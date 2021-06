The Red Devils have won all four matches so far at Euro 2020 and won all 10 qualifiers for the tournament. The team is unbeaten in 13 consecutive matches in all competitions, since a loss to England last year in the Nations League. Belgium has lost only one of its last 27 international matches. Pictured here: Belgium's Axel Witsel, from left, Belgium's Romelu Lukaku and Belgium's Jan Vertonghen, right, kneel before the Euro 2020 soccer championship round of 16 match. (Image: AP)