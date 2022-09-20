Ethan Nwaneri to Aaron Lennon — Five youngest footballers to have played a Premier League match

SUMMARY Gameweek 7 of the 2022/23 season of the English Premier League was historic as a boy just over 15 years of age became the youngest player to appear in a top flight English football game. He bettered the previous record by 214 days. It has taken the Premier League 19 years to lower the age of its youngest footballer, from 16 years 129 days to 15 years and 181 days. Here are the five youngest footballers to have featured in England's top flight football league.

1 / 6

Gameweek 7 of the 2022/23 season of the English Premier League was historic as a boy just over 15 years of age became the youngest player to appear in a top flight English football game. He bettered the previous record by 214 days. It has taken the Premier League 19 years to lower the age of its youngest footballer, from 16 years 129 days to 15 years and 181 days. Here are the five youngest footballers to have featured in England's top flight football league.

2 / 6

No.5 | Aaron Lennon | Age: 16 years 129 days | Club: Leeds United | Now 35, English footballer Aaron Lennon was once the youngest player to play in the Premier League. Lennon achieved that feat in 2003 when he appeared for Leeds United.

3 / 6

No. 4 | Izzy Brown | Age: 16 years and 117 days | Club: West Bromwich Albion | Another Englishman finds his name on the list of the youngest footballers to play a Premier League game. Izzy Brown is still just 25, but at one point, he was the youngest player to appear in a Premier League match. It happened in 2013 when Brown made his debut for West Bromwich Albion in a match against Wigan Athletic.

4 / 6

No. 3 | Matthew Briggs | Age: 16 years and 68 days | Club: Fulham | English-born Guyanese professional footballer and captain of the Guyana national football team, Matthew Briggs is now 31 years old. Briggs was a product of Fulham's academy and he made his debut for the club's first team at the age of just 16 years and 68 days in a match against Middlesbrough, thereby also making his way on the list of Premier League's youngest ever footballers.

5 / 6

No. 2 | Harvey Elliott | Age: 16 years and 30 days | Club: Fulham | Matthew Briggs' record of being the youngest footballer to play a Premier League match was overtaken by another Fulham player, Harvey Elliott. Like Briggs, Elliott too is a product of Fulham's academy. He became the youngest Premier League player when he came off the bench in a match against Wolves in May 2019. Eliott now plays for Liverpool.

6 / 6

No. 1 | Ethan Nwaneri | Age: 15 years and 181 days | Club: Arsenal | Arsenal's Ethan Nwaneri now is the proud holder of the title of the youngest player to appear in the top flight of English football. Nwaneri made his debut for the Gunners on September 18 against Brentford at the age of just 15 years and 181 days.