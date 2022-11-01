England vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2022 Highlights: Buttler's 73 outshines Phillips' 62 as ENG win by 20 runs

SUMMARY Skipper Jos Buttler and Sam Curran fired the England campaign back on track as they handed New Zealand their first loss of the tournament at the Gabba on Tuesday, November 1.

It was a must-win match for England and they arrived to the stage in some style! Jos Buttler won the toss and opted to bat.

Alex Hales was on fire at the Gabba as he showed his power hitting and entertained the spectators. He stitched an 81-run stand with Buttler before getting stumped off the bowling of Mitchell Santner (1/25). The England opener scored 52 off 40.

The England skipper returned to form with a match-winning 73 off 47. However, he got two lives but he cashed in big time and made the Kiwis pay. Buttler led from the front and played an innings filled with innovative and powerful shots.

Buttler was eventually run out by some smart fielding and teamwork from Kane Williamson and Tim Southee (1/43).

Lockie Ferguson (2/45) was brilliant at the death. He castled Liam Livingstone's (20) stumps in the 18th over and trapped Ben Stokes (8) lbw in the last over of the innings as England posted 179/6 in 20 overs.

In New Zealand's reply, Devon Conway (3) never looked settled at the crease. He was caught behind brilliantly by a diving Buttler off Chris Woakes' (2/33) bowling.

Finn Allen (16) sizzled for a brief time before miscuing one towards deep mid-wicket off Sam Curran's (2/26) bowling. Stokes took a good running catch in the deep.

Skipper Kane Williamson played a run-a-ball 40 and shared a 91-run stand with Glenn Phillips. But he could never change the gears as the asking rate kept mounting.

But on the other hand, Phillips meant business. He smoked the England bowlers all-round the park before he perished for a 36-ball 62.

With Phillips' wicket, it was a mere formality for England to complete the win as the scoreboard pressure got to the Kiwis and their power-hitters failed to clear the Gabba boundaries. Eventually, the Black Caps were restricted to 159/6 in their quota of 20 overs, registering their first loss of the tournament.