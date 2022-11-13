A Tournament of Many Firsts: Check out the unprecedented records set at the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia

SUMMARY Here's a look at all the new records set by England, Coach Matthew Mott, Sam Curran and Virat Kohli at the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 came to a conclusion at the Melbourne Cricket Ground with England beating Pakistan by 5 wickets to be crowned champions of Men's T20 cricket. The T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia became a tournament of many firsts. Read below as many unique records were created in the tournament Down Under for the first time.

England became the first team to hold the 50-over World Cup trophy and the T20 World Cup trophy simultaneously. England's former captain Eoin Morgan led his team all the way to the glory of the men's 50-over World Cup in 2019. Two years later Jos Buttler guided England to their second T20 World Cup title. By winning the two trophies in the span of three years, England are now the undisputed champions of white-ball cricket.

England's white-ball coach Matthew Mott became the first coach in the history of cricket to be the winning coach of the women's 50-over World Cup winning team, the women's T20 World Cup winning team, and the men's T20 World Cup winning team. Mott had previously won the Women's 50-over World Cup and Women's T20 World Cup with Australia before he clinched the men's T20 World Cup title with England.

England's Sam Curran became the first Player of the Tournament to clinch the award for his medium-pace bowling that helped him claim 13 wickets. Pakistan's Shahid Afridi had won the Player of the Tournament award in the 2007 edition of the T20 World Cup but Afridi used to bowl spin. Since Afridi, the Player of the Tournaments in the Men's T20 World Cups have been Tillakaratne Dilshan, Kevin Pietersen, Shane Watson, Virat Kohli (twice), and David Warner, all batsmen. (Image: AP)

By finishing as the top run-getter of the T20 World Cup 2022, Virat Kohli became the first batter to be the leading run-scorer across two different editions of the T20 World Cup. Kohli in the 2014 edition of the T20 World Cup had accumulated 319 runs in 6 matches to top the batting charts. Eight years later Kohli hit 296 runs to script history.