England vs Sri Lanka Highlights, T20 World Cup 2022: Ben Stokes takes nervy ENG to semifinals after 4-wicket win over SL

SUMMARY Ben Stokes guided a nervy England to a 4-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the last Group 1 match of the Super 12 of the T20 World Cup 2022 at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday, November 5, thereby powering his side to the semifinals and knocking reigning champions Australia out of the tournament.

1 / 11

Sri Lanka opted to bat in a do-or-die match for England. Before this match, teams batting first had won all the games at the SCG at the T20 WC 2022. (Image: AP)

2 / 11

Pathum Nissanka was in sublime hitting form as he scored his second fifty of the tournament. He kept smashing the bowlers in his 45-ball 67 as wickets kept tumbling on the other end. (Image: AP)

3 / 11

Liam Livingstone took a brilliant sliding catch at the boundary to dismiss Kusal Mendis (18), who gave a quick start to Sri Lanka along with Nissanka. (Image: AP)

4 / 11

Bhanuka Rajapaksa was the second highest scorer for Sri Lanka with a run-ball-22. But majorly apart from Nissanka, it was a lacklustre batting performance from Sri Lanka, which eventually let them down. (Image: AP)

5 / 11

Excellent bowling from Mark Wood (3/26) and Co. at the death restricted Sri Lanka to 141/8 after 20 overs, when they looked set to reach around 180. The Lankans could only manage 25 runs in the last 5 overs. Pretty much sums up the end result! (Image: AP)

6 / 11

Alex Hales was in rollicking form at the top as he took the Lankan bowlers to the cleaners at the SCG. He smashed 47 off 30. (Image: AP)

7 / 11

Skipper Jos Buttler took some time before he upped the ante but he and Hales gave England a flying start as they shared a 75-run opening stand. (Image: AP)

8 / 11

But Wanindu Hasaranga (2/23) dismissed both the openers and gave Sri Lanka a glimmer of hope. (Image: AP)

9 / 11

Off-spinner Dhananjaya de Silva (2/24) and Lahiru Kumara (2/24) also chipped in with wickets as the England middle order crumbled under pressure and made life difficult for themselves. (Image: AP)

10 / 11

However, Ben Stokes (42* off 36), batting at No. 3 due to a groin injury to Dawid Malan, batted sensibly and held his nerve to take England to a 4-wicket victory. (Image: AP)

11 / 11

The win meant that Australia were knocked out of the tournament as England made it to the third successive semifinal at the T20 World Cup. (Image: AP)