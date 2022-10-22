ENG vs AFG Highlights, T20 World Cup: Sam Curran’s record-breaking performance fires England to victory WC opener

SUMMARY It was a closely contested battle between England and Afghanistan in their Group 1 encounter of the Super 12 stage. The two sides locked horns at Perth Stadium on Saturday, October 22 as they looked to make a winning start to the Super 12 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 being held in Australia.

1 / 9

England captain Jos Buttler won the Toss and opted to bowl. England started off aggressively with the ball as Mark Wood got Afghanistan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz (10) caught behind in the 3rd over.(Image: AP)

2 / 9

Liam Livingstone then took an excellent catch, as he came running around from the deep before putting in a full-length dive to grab the ball and dismiss Hazratullah Zazai (7) with Afghanistan falling to 35/2 in the 7th over. (Image: AP)

3 / 9

Usman Ghani and Ibrahim Zadran then tried to steady the ship for Afghanistan with a gritty 27-run partnership. The pair were finally split courtesy another good catch as Moeen Ali went running backwards at extra cover to nab a mistimed shot from Zadran (32). (Image: AP)

4 / 9

While England continued to chip away at the wickets, Curran landed a heavy double-blow, getting rid of both Azmatullah Omarzai & Rashid Khan off consecutive deliveries in the 18th over. (Image: AP)

5 / 9

Curran then returned to bowl the final over where he got rid of Usman Ghani (30) and Fazalhaq Farooqi to become the first English cricketer to grab a fifer in T20I cricket. Curran finished with 5/10 as Afghanistan posted just 112. (Image: AP)

6 / 9

Jos Buttler and Alex Hales got off to a decent start before the England captain found the fielder in the 5th over, walking back with a run-a-ball 18. Alex Hales could make just 19 before finding the fielder when trying to clear the ropes against Fareed Ahmed in the 9th over. (Image: AP)

7 / 9

Mohammed Nabi took an excellent diving catch at cover in the 14th over to dismiss Dawid Malan (18). Malan threw his bat at a delivery from Mujeeb Ur Rahman but was stunned by the reflexes of the Afghanistan captain who plucked the ball just as it was flying past him. (Image: AP)

8 / 9

Rashid Khan bowled superbly and finally got his reward in the final over of his spell as Harry Brook mistimed a shot straight towards the man at long-on. Rashid finished with 1/17 but it wasn’t enough to stop England. (Image: AP)

9 / 9

Liam Livingstone remained unbeaten on 29 off 21 balls as along with Moeen Ali (7 not-out) he dragged England across the finish line with 5 wickets and 11 balls to spare. England move into second spot in Group 1 of their Super 12 group with that victory. (Image: AP)