Did you know the Olympics were boycotted by multiple countries on 6 occasions? Find out why



1 / 7 The recently concluded Olympics have a long and storied history. But in its modern incarnation Greece, Australia, France, and the UK are the only countries to be present in all 32 events of the modern games. Some countries were unable to attend, while countries have boycotted the world’s biggest sporting event. Here are six incidents when the Olympic Games were boycotted. (Image: Shutterstock)









2 / 7 Tokyo 1964 Olympics | Countries that did not participate: China, North Korea and Indonesia | Reason: IOC Decision (Image: Reuters)









3 / 7 Seoul 1988 Olympics | Countries that did not participate: Cuba, Ethiopia, Nicaragua and North Korea | Reason: Financial restraints and other issues (Image: Wikimedia Commons)









4 / 7 Melbourne 1956 Olympics | Countries that did not participate: China, Egypt, Iraq, Lebanon, The Netherlands, Spain and Switzerland | Reason: Suez Crisis, invasion of Hungary (Image: Wikimedia Commons)









5 / 7 Los Angeles 1984 Olympics | Countries that did not participate: 14 countries, led by the Soviet Union | Reason: Political Opposition (Image: Wikimedia Commons)









6 / 7 Montreal 1976 Olympics | Countries that did not participate: 29 countries -- mostly African -- and Taiwan | Reason: International Olympic Committee refused to ban New Zealand after its national rugby union team toured South Africa in defiance of the United Nations' calls for a sporting embargo. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)





