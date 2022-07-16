    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homephotos Newssports News

    Happy Birthday Dhanraj Pillay — Check the hockey doyen's records and feats

    View as Slide Show Image

    Happy Birthday Dhanraj Pillay — Check the hockey doyen's records and feats

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
    Happy Birthday Dhanraj Pillay — Check the hockey doyen's records and feats

    Former captain of India's men's hockey team Dhanraj Pillay is considered one of the country’s best sportsmen. On his birthday, here’s a look at some of his achievements and records.

    next story

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng