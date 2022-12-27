David Warner smashes double-hundred against South Africa to join this elite list of Test batsmen

SUMMARY Australian opener David Warner joined the special list of batsmen who celebrated playing their 100th Test match by hitting a century. Warner completed his century in the ongoing Boxing Day Test between Australia and South Africa and this was his first Test century in three years.

On Tuesday, Australian opener David Warner roared back to form as he thrashed South African bowlers all over the Melbourne Cricket Ground in the Boxing Day Test match to complete his century. It was Warner's first Test century in three years but it propelled him into an exclusive club of Test batsmen. The Boxing Day Test is Warner's 100th Test and by notching the ton, Warner became part of the club of batsmen who have scored a century in their landmark match. Warner was just not happy with a century as he went on to convert his hundred into a double hundred. That double hundred made him only the second batsman in the history of cricket to complete a double-ton in the 100th Test match. Here is a look at the batsmen who have the unique distinction of scoring 100 runs or more in their 100th Test appearance.

Colin Cowdery | Indian-born English cricketer Colin Cowdery played Test cricket from December 1954 to February 1975. He led England 27 times and played 114 Tests in which he scored 7624 runs and hit 22 100s and 38 fifties. Cowdrey was the first man to play 100 Tests and the legendary cricketer celebrated the feat by smashing a hundred in his centenary Test. It was an Ashes Test played in Birmingham played in July 1968. In the drawn Test Cowdery hit 104 in England's first innings to achieve the landmark. (Image: The Cricketer International)

Javed Miandad | Javed Miandad is considered amongst the greatest batsman Pakistan has produced. Miandad went on to captain Pakistan and played 124 Test matches in which he scored 8832 runs and hit 23 tons and 43 half-centuries. Miandad's 100th Test match was against England in Birmingham in June 1992 and he was leading Pakistan in the match. Batting first Pakistan posted 446/4 declared thanks to Miandad's unbeaten 153 and Salim Malik's 165. Miandad's 153 made him the second batsman in the history of Test cricket to hit a ton in his 100th Test match. (Image: Reuters)

Gordon Greenidge | West Indies dashing batsman Gordon Greenidge was the third batsman to hit a century in his 100th Test match. Greenidge played Test cricket from 1974 to 1991 and featured in 108 Tests and scored 7558 runs while notching 19 tons and 34 fifties. Greenidge's 100th Test was against England in April 1990. In reply to England's first innings total of 260, Greenidge powered 149 in 207 deliveries hitting 18 boundaries and 3 sixes. Greenidge was eventually runout and West Indies won the match by an innings and 32 runs. (Image: PA photos)

Alec Stewart | Alec Stewart was the fourth batsman and second Englishman after Colin Cowdery to reach the milestone of scoring a 100 in his 100th Test. The former wicket-keeper captain played 133 Tests for England and accumulated 8463 runs and hit 15 hundred and 45 fifties. Stewart's 100th Test match was against Sri Lanka in Manchester in July 2002. Batting first England scored 512 runs on the back of hundreds by Stewart and Mark Butcher. Interestingly, both batters were dismissed on identical scores of 123. England thumped Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in that match. (Image: Reuters)

Inzamam-ul-Haq | After Alec Stewart Inzamam-ul-Haq became the fifth batsman and the Second Pakistani to join the elite club. Inzamam played 120 Tests for Pakistan and hit 8830 runs while completing 25 hundred and 46 fifties. Inzamam played his 100th Test match versus India in Bengaluru in March 2005. The former Pakistan captain combined well with Younis Khan to take his team's first-innings total to 570. While Younis hit a double-ton, Inzamam made a steady 184. Inzamam and Younis' solid batting efforts meant that Pakistan completed a comprehensive 168-run win over their rivals. (Image: Reuters)

Ricky Ponting | Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting is the only batsman to notch hundreds in each of the two innings of his 100th Test match. Ponting played a staggering 168 Test matches for Australia and amassed 13378 runs while hitting 41 hundreds and 62 fifties along the way. Ponting's 100th Test match was against South Africa at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Batting first South Africa put up a healthy 451/9 d. In reply, Ponting's solo effort of 120 helped Australia to 359. South Africa then declared their second innings on 194/6 setting a target of 287 for Australia. In the Australian run chase, Ponting smashed a blistering 143 in 159 balls to steer his home with 8 wickets to spare. (Image: Reuters)

Graeme Smith | Former South African opener cum captain Graeme Smith played 117 Tests in which he smashed 9265 runs and hit 27 tons along with 38 fifties. He played his 100th Test match against England at the Oval in July 2012. England batted first and scored 385 thanks to a hundred by Alastair Cook. South Africa in response piled up a monumental total of 637/2 as Hashim Amla hit triple hundred and Smith and Jacques Kallis notched centuries. Smith's hundred made him the first South African to reach the three-figure mark in his 100th Test match. (Image: Reuters)

Hashim Amla | Former South African Test opener Hashim Amla is the second South African batsman to score a century in his 100th Test. Amla played 124 Test matches for the Proteas and notched 9282 runs while scoring 28 hundreds and 41 half-centuries. Amla's landmark 100th Test was played against South Africa in Johannesburg in January 2017. Although JP Duminy won the Player of the Match award for 155 in South Africa's first innings, but Amla's patient 134 was equally crucial in sealing a win by an innings and 155 runs for the Proteas. (Image: Reuters)

Joe Root | Former England captain Joe Root is still going strong even after playing 127 Tests and hitting 10629 runs while smashing 28 tons and 55 fifties along the way. Root played his 100th Test match in Chennai against India in February 2021. Root who was still the England captain then hit a double-hundred in England's first innings. Root's 218 helped his team to 578 and England won the match by 227 runs. Root also became the first batsman ever to bring up a double hundred in his 100th Test match. (Image: Reuters)