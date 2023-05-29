CSK vs GT IPL 2023 Final: Chennai Super Kings hit back as as Wriddhiman Saha departs soon after scoring fifty

SUMMARY Catch all the top moments from the IPL 2023 final being played between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium here.

After persistent rains forced the final to be abandoned on Sunday, the fans thronged the Narendra Modi stadium again on Monday in a hope of an action filled encounter on Monday, the reserve day for the grand final (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Singer King thrilled the crowd present inside the stadium as he got the Closing Ceremony of the IPL 2023 final to a electrifying start. (Image: Jio Cinemas)

Narendra Modi Stadium, although being the home stadium of Gujarat Titans, was a sea of Yellow as the Chennai Super Kings fans flooded the stadium to watch MS Dhoni in action. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

CSK captain MS Dhoni won the coin toss and opted to bowl first. Both teams remain unchanged from their previous matches. (Image: AP)

Gujarat Titans and more specifically star batsman Shubman Gill enjoyed an early lifeline as Gill was dropped on 3 by Deepak Chahar off the bowling of Tushar Deshpande in just the 2nd over. (Image: AP)

Gill and his fellow opener Wriddhiman Saha made the most of the missed opportunity by Chennai Super Kings as the duo completed fifty of their partnership.(Image: AP)

Gill and Saha put 67 runs together and were going along smoothly when an extraordinary piece of glove work by MSD cut short Gill's innings. On the last delivery of the 7th over, a ball by Ravindra Jadeja turned sharply and beat Gill. Dhoni collected the ball quickly and removed the bails in a flash. Gill's back foot was not planted behind the crease and Gill had to walk back after scoring 39. (Image: AP)

Gill's wicket did not deter Saha as the wicketkeeper batsman progressed to complete his half-century. Saha reached his half-century in the 13th over with a four against Ravindra Jadeja. But Saha couldn't prolong his stay in the middle as he was sent back in the very next over. Saha attempted to play a big shot against Chahar but edged the ball in the air and Dhoni completed an easy catch. Saha walked back after scoring 54 in 39 balls with GT at 131/2 in 14 overs. (Image: AP)