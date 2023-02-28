Cricket remains India's most watched game – A look at other sports urban Indians follow

SUMMARY Cricket continues to be the most popular sport in India, according to the Indian Cricket Fandom report which also highlights growing interest in women's cricket. The report reveals that MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli are the favourite athletes among fans, while Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians are the most popular IPL teams. Here's a look at sports urban Indians watch and follow the most.

Cricket continues to be the most popular sport in India, according to the Indian Cricket Fandom report which also highlights growing interest in women's cricket. The report reveals that MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli are the favourite athletes among fans, while Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians are the most popular IPL teams. Here's a look at which sports the urban Indians watch and follow the most. (Image: Shutterstock)

Swimming | No. 9 | Swimming is a challenging sport that requires strength, endurance, and technique. Although it's not as popular as cricket or football in India, approximately 13 percent of Indians watch and follow swimming competitions, according to a survey. This number may not seem high, but it's still a significant portion of the population, and it's likely that with more exposure and awareness, the popularity of swimming in India will continue to grow in the future. (Image: Reuters)

Boxing | No. 8 | Boxing is a combat sport that involves two opponents throwing punches at each other while wearing protective gloves. While it may not be as mainstream as cricket or football in India, approximately 13 percent of the population follows and watches boxing competitions. This shows that there is still significant interest in the sport and its athletes among the Indian audience. (Image: Reuters)

Cycling | No. 7 | Cycling is a popular sport and exercise in India, with about 13 percent of the population following and participating in it. The Hero MTB Himalaya, a nine-day cycling event through the Himalayas, is one of the world's most challenging cycling events and attracts top cyclists globally. (Image: Reuters)

Wrestling | No. 6 | In India, wrestling has a rich cultural history and is a popular sport, with approximately 16 percent of the population following and participating in it. Interestingly, the Indian style of wrestling, known as Kushti, is a traditional form of wrestling that has been practised in the country for centuries. Kushti wrestlers train rigorously, adhere to strict diets and routines, and compete in mud pits. (Image: Reuters)

Football | No. 5 | In India, football has a growing following, with approximately 18 percent of the population following and participating in the sport. The popularity of football in India is also reflected in the success of the Indian Super League, which is a professional football league in India that attracts top players from around the world. (Image: Reuters)

Tennis | No. 4 | Tennis has a significant following, with approximately 21 percent of the population following and playing the sport. Interestingly, the first-ever Indian woman to win a Grand Slam title was Sania Mirza, who won the Australian Open doubles title in 2009. (Image: Reuters)

Badminton | No. 3 | Badminton has a significant following, with approximately 21 percent of the population following and playing the sport. Interestingly, India has produced several world-class badminton players, including Saina Nehwal, P.V. Sindhu, and Kidambi Srikanth, who have won multiple international tournaments and Olympic medals. (Image: Reuters)

Kabaddi | No. 2 | In India, kabaddi has a significant following, with approximately 23 percent of the population following and playing the sport. Interestingly, India has dominated the sport at the international level, winning all but one of the gold medals in the men's kabaddi competitions at the Asian Games since it was first introduced in 1990. The country has also won multiple World Cup titles in both the men's and women's categories. (Image: Reuters)

Cricket | No. 1 | Cricket has a massive following, with approximately 52 percent of the population following and playing the sport. Disregarding gender differences, cricket is the most popular sport among urban Indians in terms of both viewership and following. The popularity of cricket in India is also reflected in the fact that it is more than just a sport, but a cultural phenomenon that unites the country like no other sport. (Image: Reuters)