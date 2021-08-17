Cricket: India skittles England for 120, wins second test at Lord's



1 / 8 On a dramatic and highly charged Day 5 marked by numerous verbal clashes between players, the Indians skittled out England for 120 in less than two sessions to win the second test by 151 runs on Monday and take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Image: AP)









2 / 8 Set 272 to win in 60 overs after a declaration by India on 298-8 just after lunch, England never intended to chase that victory target but performed hopelessly in defending it. (Image: AP)









3 / 8 Both openers, Rory Burns and Dom Sibley, were out for 0 — the first time that has happened to England at home in 143 years of test cricket — while Jonny Bairstow and captain Joe Root, the prized wicket, fell in the overs either side of tea. (Image: AP)









4 / 8 Jos Buttler curbed his natural attacking instincts to lead a rearguard effort with a 96-ball 25, helped by a stubborn 35-ball knock by Ollie Robinson. (Image: AP)









5 / 8 The pair was together for 12 overs and England just had to survive another the final 10 overs, but Robinson's dismissal — he was trapped lbw by a clever slower ball by Jasprit Bumrah — was the beginning of the end. In the next over, Siraj enticed a nick behind from Buttler to end his 2 1/2-hour vigil and Jimmy Anderson was the last man out, clean-bowled three balls later as Siraj recorded figures of 4-32. (Image: AP)









6 / 8 Earlier, Mohammed Shami and Bumrah put on an unbeaten 89 runs for the ninth wicket to frustrate England, which had reduced India to 209-8 and would have been hoping to be chasing less than 200 to win. (Image: AP)









7 / 8 Resuming on 181-6, India had Rishabh Pant (22) and Ishant Sharma (16) dismissed by Robinson and that brought Bumrah to the middle alongside Shami. Their aggressive, flamboyant shot-making took the game away from England, whose tactics and field-placing became questionable as its discipline turned ragged. (Image: AP)





