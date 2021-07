Copa America 2021: Messi’s Argentina to face Neymar’s Brazil in the final

It took Argentina only seven minutes to open the scoring. Rodrigo de Paul found Messi in the penalty box with a through pass. The star earned his fifth assist in the tournament with a pass to Lautaro Martinez, who put the ball in the right corner past Colombia goalkeeper David Ospina. Pictured here: Argentina's goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, right, reacts after stopping a penalty shot by Colombia's Davinson Sanchez. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)