Sports

Copa America 2021: Brazil beat Peru 1-0 to reach finals

Updated : July 06, 2021 11:06 AM IST

Brazil, which has won the Copa America every time they have hosted the tournament, will play the winner of Tuesday's other semi-final between Argentina and Colombia in the title decider at the Maracana stadium on Saturday.

Reuters

Brazil reached the Copa America final after a first-half goal from Lucas Paqueta, his second in two games, that gave them a 1-0 win over Peru on Monday. (Image: Reuters)

Neymar beat three men on the left and clipped the ball across the goal for Paqueta to volley home from 10 metres. (Image: Reuters)

The Peru goalkeeper Pedro Gallese made two-point saves from point-blank range in the first 20 minutes. He saved shots from Neymar and Richarlison and blocked two more when Casemiro tried his luck from further out. (Image: Reuters)

Brazil played some intricate, audacious football, replete with flicks, nutmegs and backheels but it took them 35 minutes to break the deadlock. (Image: Reuters)

Image: Reuters

Brazil has won the Copa America every time they have hosted the tournament. (Image: Reuters)

