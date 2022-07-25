India's top medal contenders at CWG 2022 and everything you need to know about them

The 22nd edition of the Commonwealth Games, the 2022 Commonwealth Games get underway in Birmingham on July 28. 72 Commonwealth nations are expected to participate in the Games and around 5,054 will be seen in action across 280 events in 20 sports. India is sending a strong contingent of 112 men and 105 women competing who will be competing in 16 sports. Of all the Indian athletes who will be in action in Birmingham, here at ten athletes (and everything you need to know about them) who are the biggest contenders to win medals at CWG 2022.