    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homephotos Newssports News

    India's top medal contenders at CWG 2022 and everything you need to know about them

    View as Slide Show Image

    India's top medal contenders at CWG 2022 and everything you need to know about them

    Profile image
    By Prakhar Sachdeo   IST (Published)
    India's top medal contenders at CWG 2022 and everything you need to know about them

    The 22nd edition of the Commonwealth Games, the 2022 Commonwealth Games get underway in Birmingham on July 28. 72 Commonwealth nations are expected to participate in the Games and around 5,054 will be seen in action across 280 events in 20 sports. India is sending a strong contingent of 112 men and 105 women competing who will be competing in 16 sports. Of all the Indian athletes who will be in action in Birmingham, here at ten athletes (and everything you need to know about them) who are the biggest contenders to win medals at CWG 2022.

    next story

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng