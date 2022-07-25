India's top medal contenders at CWG 2022 and everything you need to know about them



1 / 11 The 22nd edition of the Commonwealth Games, the 2022 Commonwealth Games get underway in Birmingham on July 28. 72 Commonwealth nations are expected to participate in the Games and around 5,054 athletes will be seen in action across 280 events in 20 sports. India has sent a strong contingent of 112 men and 105 women competing who will be competing in 16 sports. Of all the Indian athletes who will be in action in Birmingham, here at ten who are the biggest contenders to win medals at CWG 2022. (Image: Reuters)



2 / 11 Neeraj Chopra | Sport: Athletics, men's javelin throw | World Rankings: 4 | Neeraj Chopra's key achievements heading into Birmingham Commonwealth Games: 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games - Gold, 2018 Goldcoast Commonwealth Games - Gold, 2018 Jakarta & Palembang Asian Games - Gold, 2022 Stockholm Diamond League - 2nd and 2022 World Athletic Championships - Silver | India's ace javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will head into Commonwealth Games 2022 as the defending champion. He will be high on confidence on the back of a second-place finish in the World Championships. Chopra would be a front-runner for the gold medal but he would have to ward off a challenge from Grenadian Anderson Peters. (Image: Reuters)



3 / 11 Murali Sreeshankar | Sport: Athletics, men's Long Jump | World Rankings: 13 | Murali Sreeshankar's key achievements heading into Birmingham Commonwealth Games: 2022 International Jumping Meeting- Gold | At the World Athletics Championships 2022 Murali Sreeshankar became the first male long from India to qualify for the finals of World Championships. Sreeshankar holds the national record and his jump of 8.36m which he achieved at the National Federation Cup in April is the second-best long jump recorded this year. The 23-year-old is expected to improve his personal best in Birmingham and claim his first CWGs medal. (Image: Reuters)



4 / 11 Mirabai Chanu | Sport: Women's Weightlifting 49kg category | World Rankings: 3 Mirabai Chanu's key achievements heading into Birmingham Commonwealth Games: 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games - Silver, 2020 Asian Championship - Bronze, 2019 Commonwealth Championship -Gold, 2019 EGAT Cup International Championship - Gold, 2018 Goldcoast Commonwealth Games - Gold | Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu should clinch a medal in Birmingham. She is the defending champion and the Tokyo Olympics silver medal should do her confidence a world of good. In the absence of China and North Korea, the traditional powerhouses in weightlifting, at the CWG, Chanu, shouldn't have much problem in defending her title. (Image: Reuters)



5 / 11 PV Sindhu | Sport: Badminton, women's singles and mixed team event | World Rankings: 7 (women's singles) | PV Sindhu's key achievements heading into Birmingham Commonwealth Games: 2016 Rio Olympics - Silver, 2020 Tokyo Olympics - Bronze, 2019 World Championships - Gold, 2018 Jakarta & Palembang Asian Games - Silver, 2018 Goldcoast Commonwealth Games - Silver | PV Sindhu has peaked just at the right time as she launches her bid to convert her 2018 CWG women's singles silver into gold. Four years ago, she had to settle for second place as her countrywoman Saina Nehwal won the gold medal. Since then Sindhu has added the World Championship title and a second Olympic medal to her kitty. Sindhu has won three titles this year and a win in the Singapore Open just ahead of the CWG would boost her morale. Sindhu is also primed to win the gold medal in the mixed team event as the likes of HS Prannoy. Lakshya Sen and the men's doubles pairing of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy will make India's mixed team strong. (Image: PV Sindhu Twitter)





6 / 11 Lakshya Sen | Sport: Badminton, men's singles and mixed team event | World Rankings: 9 (men's singles) | Lakshya Sen's key achievements heading into Birmingham Commonwealth Games: 2022 Thomas Cup team - Gold, 2022 All England Open – Runner-up, 2021 World Championships - Bronze, 2018 World Junior Championships - Bronze, 2018 Youth Olympic Games - Silver| Star shuttler Lakshya Sen has won one title and two second-place finishes this year in the badminton circuit. But his biggest achievement in 2022 was when he qualified for the All England Badminton Championships final only to lose the final against Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen. Sen also enjoyed a phenomenal run with India's men's team in the Thomas Cup as the team went all the way to claim their maiden title. Last year Sen also clinched a bronze medal in the World Championships. Just 20, Sen will be making his first appearance at the CWG and is expected to have a podium finish. (Image: Reuters)



7 / 11 Ravi Kumar Dahiya | Sport: Freestyle wrestling, men's 57kg | World Rankings: 2 | Ravi Kumar Dahiya 's key achievements heading into Birmingham Commonwealth Games: 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games - Silver, 2019 World Championships - Bronze, 2020 Asian Championships - Gold, 2021 Asian Championships - Gold, 2022 Asian Championships - Gold | Wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya | Ravi Kumar Dahiya's large frame hides the fact that he is just 24 years old. Last year at the age of 23 he became the youngest Indian wrestler to win a medal at the Olympics as he won the silver medal. Dahiya is on a roll as he has won three successive Asian Championships. Dahiya was a proven performer even at the junior level as in 2018 he won the world U23 wrestling championship. India is having high hopes from this wrestler. (Image: Reuters)



8 / 11 Bajrang Punia | Sport: Freestyle wrestling, men's 66kg | World Rankings: 5 | Bajrang Punia's key achievements heading into Birmingham Commonwealth Games: 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games – Bronze, 2018 World Championships – Silver, 2013 World Championships - Bronze, 2019 World Championships - Bronze, 2018 Jakarta & Palembang Asian Games – Gold, 2014 Incheon Asian Games - Silver, 2018 Goldcoast Commonwealth Games - Gold, 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games – Silver | Another wrestler who is a hot favourite to win a medal at the upcoming Commonwealth Games is Bajrang Punia is already a legend in Indian wrestling. He is the first Indian wrestler to be ranked no.1 in the world in any weight category. He is also the first Indian to clinch two World Championships medals to his large medal tally. Punia is a man of grit as was evident at the Tokyo Olympics where he battled a knee injury to win the bronze medal. Punia will be entering the Birmingham CWG as a defending champion. His stature in Commonwealth Games can be estimated from the fact that he yet has not finished below second place in the two CWGs he has featured in. (Image: Reuters)



9 / 11 Sakshi Malik | Sport: Freestyle wrestling, women's 62kg | World Rankings: 16 |Sakshi Malik's key achievements heading into Birmingham Commonwealth Games: 2016 Rio Olympic Games – Bronze, 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games – Silver, 2014 Commonwealth Games – Silver, 2015 Asian Championships - Bronze, 2017 Asian Championships - Silver, 2018 Asian Championships - Bronze, 2019 Asian Championships - Bronze | India clinched only two medals at the 2016 Rio Olympics and one of those was by Sakshi Malik. When Malik won the bronze medal at the Rio Games she became the first Indian woman wrestler to clinch a medal at the Olympics. Malik has returned with two medals from the previous two editions of the CWGs and she is expected to add a third CWGs medal this time around. (Image: Reuters)



10 / 11 Lovlina Borgohain | Sport: boxing, women's 70 kg | World Rankings: 3 | Lovlina Borgohain's key achievements heading into Birmingham Commonwealth Games: 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games – Bronze, 2018 World Championships - Bronze, 2019 World Championships - Bronze, 2017 Asian Championships - Silver, 2019 Asian Championships - Silver | To have your name alongside boxers Vijender Singh and MC Mary Kom is no mean feat. But that is exactly what Lovlina Borgohain managed to attain when she clinched the bronze medal at the Tokyo Games. By winning a medal in Tokyo, Borgohain became only the third Indian after Singh and Mary Kom to win a medal in Boxing at the quadrennial Games. The pugilist's form has been good in the past two years as she has also won Asian and World Championships medals too. Watch out for her as he looks to add a Commonwealth Games medal to her tally. (Image: Reuters)