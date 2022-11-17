Clubs with most players at FIFA World Cup 2022: Asian team takes 3rd spot

SUMMARY The deadline for submitting final squads for the 2022 FIFA World has passed and now we have the 26-man rosters for all 32 nations participating in the big event which kicks off on November 20 in Qatar. While club football now takes a backseat, here’s a look at the clubs with the highest representation in the most prestigious tournament.

No. 7: Atletico Madrid, Spain - 11 | Founded in 1903, Atletico Madrid are the third most successful club in Spain with a total of 11 La Liga titles to their name. Spain (3) - Marcos Llorente, Koke Resurreccion, Alvaro Morata; Argentina (2) - Nahuel Molina & Rodrigo De Paul; Belgium (2) - Axel Witsel & Yannick Carrasco; France (1) - Antoine Griezmann; Portugal (1) - Joao Felix; Croatia (1) Ivo Grbic; Uruguay (1) - Jose Maria Gimenez. (Image: Reuters)

No 7: AFC Ajax, Netherlands - 11 | Founded in 1900, Ajax is the most decorated club in the Netherlands. The Dutch side have been crowned Eredivisie champions a record 36 times while also winning the Champions League in 1995. Netherlands (7) - Remko Pasveer, Daley Blind, Jurrien Timber, Steven Berghuis, Davy Klaassen, Kenneth Taylor & Steven Bergwijn; Mexico (2) - Jorge Sanchez & Edson Alvarez; Ghana (1) - Mohammed Kudus; Serbia (1) - Dusan Tadic. (Image: Reuters)

No 7: Borussia Dortmund, Germany - 11 | The German club were founded in 1909 and boast a total of eight League Titles to their name. The Black & Yellow brigade also won the Champions League in 1997 and the Intercontinental Cup back in 1998. Germany (5) - Niklas Suele, Nico Schlotterbeck, Julian Brandt, Youssoufa Moukoko & Karim Adeyemi; Belgium (2) - Thorgan Hazard & Thomas Meunier; England (1) - Jude Bellingham; Portugal (1) - Raphael Guerreiro; Switzerland (1) - Gregor Kobel; USA (1) - Gio Reyna. (Image: Reuters)

No 7: Juventus, Italy - 11 | The ‘Old Lady’ of Turin were founded way back in 1897. Juventus are the most successful team in Italy with a record 36 league titles while also tasting success in the Champions League in 1996. Despite Italy failing to qualify, Juve have 11 representatives in Qatar. Brazil (3) - Bremer, Danilo & Alex Sandro; Argentina (2) - Leandro Paredes & Angel Di Maria; Poland (2) - Wojciech Szczesny & Arkadiusz Milik; Serbia (2) - Dusan Vlahovic & Filip Kostic; France (1) - Adrien Rabiot; USA (1) - Weston McKennie. (Image: Reuters)

No7: Paris Saint-Germain, France - 11 | French powerhouse PSG were established back in 1970 and are joint record winners of the French title with 10 Ligue 1 trophies. They arguably have some of the biggest names in Qatar in the form of Mesi, Neymar and Mbappe. However, Mbappe is their sole representative in the French national squad. Portugal (3) - Danilo Pereira, Nuno Mendes & Vitinha; Brazil (2) - Marquinhos & Neymar Jr.; Spain (2) - Carlos Soler & Pablo Sarabia; Argentina (1) - Lionel Messi; France (1) - Kylian Mbappe; Costa Rica (1) - Keylor Navas; Morocco (1) - Achraf Hakimi. (Image: Reuters)

No 7: Tottenham Hotspur, England - 11 | Tottenham were founded in 1882 in North London and haven’t tasted much recent success with the last trophy coming back in 2008 when they won the English League Cup. The club were twice crowned champions of England with both titles coming way back in 1951 and 1961. England (2) - Eric Dier & Harry Kane. Brazil (1) - Richarlison; Argentina (1) - Cristian Romero; Croatia (1) - Ivan Perisic; Denmark (1) - Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg; France (1) - Hugo Lloris; Senegal (1) - Pape Matar Sarr; South Korea (1) - Son Heung-min; Uruguay (1) - Rodrigo Bentancur; Wales (1) - Ben Davies. (Image: Reuters)

No 6: Al Hilal SFC, Saudi Arabia - 12 | Al Hilal were established in Riyadh in 1957 and are joint record winners of the Saudi Pro League with 18 titles to their name. The club have won five of the last six league titles, including three in a row from 2020 to 2022. Saudi Arabia (12) - Mohamed Al-Owais, Yasser Al-Shahrani, Ali Al-Bulaihi, Mohammed Al-Breik, Saud Abdulhamid, Salman Al-Faraj, Mohamed Kanno, Abdulelah Al-Malki, Abdullah Otayf, Nasser Al-Dawsari, Salem Al-Dawsari & Saleh Al-Shehri. (Image: Reuters)

No 6: Chelsea, England - 12 | Founded in West London back in 1905, Chelsea enjoyed most of their success under their previous Russian owner Roman Abramovich winning five league titles, two Champions Leagues, five FA Cups and three League Cups in his 19 year reign. England (3) - Conor Gallagher, Mason Mount & Raheem Sterling; Senegal (2) - Eduoard Mendy & Kalidou Koulibaly; Germany (1) - Kai Havertz; Brazil (1) - Thiago Silva; Croatia (1) - Mateo Kovacic; Morocco (1) - Hakim Ziyech; Spain (1) - Cesar Azpilicueta; Switzerland (1) - Denis Zakaria; USA (1) - Christian Pulisic. (Image: Reuters)

No 5: Real Madrid, Spain - 13 | The La Liga giants were founded back in 1902 and are easily on one of the most successful teams in Europe with four FIFA Club World Cups, Eight Champions League titles and a record 35 Spanish League titles. Brazil (3) - Eder Militao, Rodrygo & Vinicius Jr.; France (3) - Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni & Karim Benzema; Spain (2) - Dani Carvajal & Marco Asensio; Belgium (2) - Thibaut Courtois & Eden Hazard; Croatia (1) - Luka Modric; Germany (1) - Antonio Rudiger; Uruguay (1) - Federico Valverde. (Image: Reuters)

No 4: Manchester United, England - 14 | Founded in 1878, United currently hold the record for most English League Titles with 20 trophies. However, the club is yet to taste success in the league since the departure of legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson who won 13 league titles in his 26 year stay. England (3) - Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw & Marcus Rashford; Brazil (3) - Casemiro, Fred & Anthony; Portugal (3) - Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes & Diogo Dalot; France (1) - Raphael Varane; Netherlands (1) - Tyrell Malacia; Denmark (1) - Christian Eriksen; Argentina (1) - Lisandro Martinez; Uruguay (1) - Facundo Pellistri. (Image: Reuters)

No 3: Al Sadd SC, Qatar - 15 | Based in Doha, Al Sadd was established in 1969 and are record 16-time winners of the Qatari League title. In March this year, Al Sadd wrapped up a second consecutive Qatar title by going unbeaten in the league for a second straight season, streching their record to 49 games without a loss. Qatar (13) - Saad Alsheeb, Meshaal Barsham, Pedro Miguel, Musaab Khidir, Tarek Salman, Boualem Khoukhi, Abdelkarim Hassan, Ali Asad, Mohammed Waad, Salem Al-Hajri, Moustafa Tarek, Hassan Al-Haydos & Akram Afif; South Korea (1) - Jung Woo-young; Ghana (1) - Andre Ayew. (Image: Reuters)

No 2: Barcelona, Spain - 16 | The Catalan club is the second most successful team in Spain. Founded in 1899, Barcelona have 26 Spanish League titles along with four Champions League trophies and are three-time FIFA Club World Cup winners. Spain (7) - Eric Garcia, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, Gavi, Pedri Gonzalez, Ferran Torres & Ansu Fati; France (2) - Jules Kounde & Ousmane Dembele; Netherlands (2) - Frenkie de Jong & Memphis Depay; Brazil (1) - Raphinha; Denmark (1) - Andreas Christensen; Germany (1) Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Poland (1) - Robert Lewandowski; Uruguay (1) - Ronald Araujo. (Image: Reuters)

No 2: Manchester City, England - 16 | Founded in 1880, Manchester City rose to prominence after being taken over by Abu Dhabi United Group who transformed the fortunes of the club. City have won six of their eight league titles after the takeover in 2008 ending a 44-year-long wait since they had last won the league back 1968. England (5) - John Stones, Kyle Walker, Kalvin Phillips, Phil Foden & Jack Grealish; Portugal (3) - Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias & Bernardo Silva; Spain (2) - Aymeric Laporte & Rodri Hernandez; Switzerland (1) - Manuel Akanji; Argentina (1) - Julian Alvarez; Belgium (1) - Kevin De Bruyne; Brazil (1) - Ederson; Germany (1) - Ilkay Gundogan; Netherlands (1) - Nathan Ake. (Image: Reuters)

No 1: Bayern Munich, Germany - 17 | Sitting at the top of the list are German Giants Bayern Munich. Established in 1900, Bayern are undisputed champions of Germany, winning the league title a record 32 times, including a current streak of 10 titles in a row. The club has also won three Champions League trophies and are two-time FIFA Club World Cup winners. Germany (7) - Manuel Neuer, Leon Goretzka, Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sane, Jamal Musiala, Joshua Kimmich & Thomas Mueller; France (4) - Lucas Hernandez, Benjamin Pavard, Kingsley Coman & Dayot Upamecano; Cameroon (1) - Eric-Maxime Choupo Moting; Canada (1) - Alphonso Davies; Croatia (1) - Josip Stanisic; Morocco (1) - Noussair Mazraoui; Netherlands (1) - Matthijs de Ligt; Senegal (1) - Sadio Mane. (Image: Reuters)