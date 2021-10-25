ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan humbles India with 10-wicket win; here is how it happened



Pakistan defeated India by 10 wickets in Sunday's T20 World Cup game.









Being sent to bat first the Indian top-order crumbled in front of a fiery spell by pacer Shaheen Afridi who scalped both Indian openers, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul. Suryakumar Yadav too followed the openers after being outsmarted by Hasan Ali leaving India in a precarious position.









Kohli (57) and Rishabh Pant (39) brought India back into the game but Pakistan's bowlers, especially Haris Rauf and Afridi, varied their pace intelligently in the death overs and restricted India to 151.









Any hopes of an Indian comeback were dashed by the calm and composed batting of Pakistani opening pair of captain Babar Azam (68*), left, and Mohammad Rizwan (79*) who both remained unbeaten.









It was Pakistan's first-ever victory by 10 wickets against any opposition in a T20 while India also faced the ignominy of losing by such a margin for the first time.






