1 / 6 Lionel Messi won the men's Ballon d'Or for a record-extending seventh time, ending the year in style after a brilliant final season with Barcelona and earning his first major international trophy (Copa America) with Argentina. Here is a look at other teams and players that won the coveted prize this year. (Image: AP)



2 / 6 Alexia Putellas became the third winner of the women's award for an outstanding season with Barcelona and Spain. The only previous women's award winners are Norway striker Ada Hegerberg in 2018, and US forward Megan Rapinoe in 2019. (Image: AP)



3 / 6 Bayern Munich and Poland forward Robert Lewandowski won the 2021 Ballon d'Or trophy for the striker of the year. (Image: AP)



4 / 6 19-year-old Spain and Barcelona midfielder Pedri won the Kopa Trophy for the best under 21 player. (Image: Reuters)



5 / 6 PSG and Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma won the 2021 Yashin Ballon d'Or Trophy for the best goalkeeper. (Image: AP)