Australia vs Afghanistan Highlights, T20 World Cup 2022: Maxwell's 54* outshines Rashid's 48* as AUS pip AFG by 4 runs

SUMMARY After Glenn Maxwell's 54* powered Australia to 168/8, it was Rashid Khan's (48*) late onslaught that kept the Aussies on the toes in the T20 World Cup match in Adelaide on Friday, November 4. But eventually Afghanistan fell short by 4 runs as the Kangaroos stay alive in the tournament.

Australia had a new opening pair after they were put into bat. Skipper Aaron Finch was ruled out due to a hamstring injury. Cameron Green replaced him at the top of the order. Matthew Wade led the side in Finch's absence. (Image: AP)

David Warner was in good form as he scored 25 off 18, laced with five boundaries. He was playing brilliantly but a reverse switch hit cost him his wicket as he was bowled by Naveen-ul-Haq. (Image: AP)

Mitchell Marsh also provided Australia with some lusty blows in his 45-run knock off 30 balls. (Image: AP)

Naveen-ul-Haq was the pick of the bowlers for Afghanistan with 3/21. Two of his wickets came in one over. He sent back Warner and Steve Smith in the same over to peg Australia back at 52/3 after 6 overs. (Image: AP)

With wickets falling at the other end, Glenn Maxwell held one end and batted sensibly. With innovative shots, singles-doubles and some powerful hits, Maxi shone with a 32-ball 54* and took Australia to 168/8 after 20 overs. (Image: AP)

Fazalhaq Farooqi (2/29) also bowled brilliantly at the death and cleaned up Wade with a brilliant yorker. He also picked up Green in the powerplay. (Image: AP)

In reply, Afghanistan started aggressively with Rahmanullah Gurbaz leading the way with a quickfire 30 off 17. (Image: AP)

Gulbadin Naib (39) and Ibrahim Zadran (26) then stitched a 59-run partnership to keep the Afghans in the hunt. But Afghanistan lost 4 for 4 in 9 balls as the complexion of the match changed. Three of those wickets came in one over of Adam Zampa (2/22). (Image: AP)

But Rashid Khan was in no mood to give up! He played a sensational innings of 48* off 23 with some extravagant shots but fell agonizingly short of the total. (Image: AP)

After Afghanistan needed 22 off the last over, Australia could only manage to win by 4 runs as the Afghans finished with 164/7 after 20 overs. The Aussies would know that they got out of jail with Rashid going berserk! With this win, Australia stay alive in the tournament. (Image: AP)