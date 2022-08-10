By CNBCTV18.com

Australia women's cricket team skipper Meg Lanning has announced that she will take an indefinite break from international cricket due to personal reasons. The move comes just days after she led Australia to a gold medal victory at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Her decision has been wholeheartedly supported by Cricket Australia. Here's a look at some other cricketers who took breaks or retired prematurely due to burnout or mental health issues.

Glenn Maxwell (Australia) |

In 2019, Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell withdrew from the T20 international squad and announced that he will be taking a break from cricket to deal with mental health issues. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Marcus Trescothick (England) | England batter Marcus Trescothick announced his retirement from international cricket back in 2008 after suffering from stress-related illness since 2006. He failed to deal with the immense pressure of international cricket and took the decision. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Shaun Tait (Australia) | Australia fast bowler Shaun Tait had temporarily quit international cricket back in 2008. Tait reportedly required a clear mind to focus on his game. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Ben Stokes (England) | England all-rounder Ben Stokes took an indefinite break from all three formats of the game in 2021 to focus on his mental health. He returned to the pitch later that year to play T20 fixtures. In July 2022, Stokes announced that he will retire from ODIs to reduce workload and focus on leading the national cricket team in Tests. He mentioned that due to the hectic schedule he couldn't continue featuring in all three formats. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Tim Paine (Australia) | Former Australia captain Tim Paine retired from cricket for an indefinite mental health break in November 2021. It was announced that he will be unavailable for the “foreseeable future.” (Image: Wikimedia Commons)