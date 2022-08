1 / 5 Glenn Maxwell (Australia) | In 2019, Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell withdrew from the T20 international squad and announced that he will be taking a break from cricket to deal with mental health issues. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)



2 / 5 Marcus Trescothick (England) | England batter Marcus Trescothick announced his retirement from international cricket back in 2008 after suffering from stress-related illness since 2006. He failed to deal with the immense pressure of international cricket and took the decision. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)



3 / 5 Shaun Tait (Australia) | Australia fast bowler Shaun Tait had temporarily quit international cricket back in 2008. Tait reportedly required a clear mind to focus on his game. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)



4 / 5 Ben Stokes (England) | England all-rounder Ben Stokes took an indefinite break from all three formats of the game in 2021 to focus on his mental health. He returned to the pitch later that year to play T20 fixtures. In July 2022, Stokes announced that he will retire from ODIs to reduce workload and focus on leading the national cricket team in Tests. He mentioned that due to the hectic schedule he couldn't continue featuring in all three formats. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)