Scott Boland to James Anderson — 10 players to watch out for during Ashes 2023

SUMMARY Ashes 2023 is just around the corner as old rivals England and Australia are set to resume their Test cricket rivalry in Old Blighty starting June 16 in Birmingham. The two teams are set to compete hard for the Urn. With the Ashes fever ready to grip the cricket fans, here is are the 10 players to watch out for this English summer.

Scott Boland | Australian pacer Scott Boland is touring England for the first time in his international career and will soon be playing his first Ashes series. Boland had a successful outing against India in the ICC World Test Championship Final where he picked 5 wickets. Boland is in good form and is expected to keep an unfit Josh Hazlewood on the sidelines. Boland burst on the Test arena in a remarkable fashion during the last Ashes series that was held Down Under. In just three Ashes Tests Boland picked 21 wickets and his spell of 6/7 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground was pivotal is cleaning up England for just 68. Boland bowls tight lines and lengths and very often targets the pads and the stumps. Boland is again expected to trouble the English batters as Australia look to retain the Ashes. (Image: Reuters)

Steve Smith | The last time Ashes were played in England, Steve Smith dominated the English bowlers in extraordinary fashion. Such was Smith's imperious form that people started comparing his performance in that series with that of Sir Don Bradman's show in the 1930 Ashes. In only 7 innings Smith accumulated 774 runs at an average of 110.57. Smith's scores in the 2019 Ashes were as follows: 144, 142, 92, 211, 82, 83 and 23. Smith has warmed up nicely for a grueling English summer with a hundred against India in the ICC World Test Championship final. Smith will again be the linchpin in the Australian batting order. (Image: Reuters)

Marnus Labuschagne | The 2019 Ashes series also remembered for the rise of Marnus Labuschagne. A concussion injury to Steve Smith during the Lord's Test made Labuschagne the first-ever concussion substitute in Test cricket. Labuschagne also enjoyed a productive Ashes 2019 as he scored 353 runs. Since Ashes 2019, Labuschagne has risen to the no.1 spot in the ICC rankings for the Test batters and thoroughly made the no,3 spot in the Australia's batting lineup his own. Although Labuschagne did not have a great outing against India in the ICC WTC final, he is expected to share the burden of scoring runs with Steve Smith in the middle order. (Image: Reuters)

Travis Head | If there is one man who carries the label of being the "X-factor" from the Australian squad it is Travis Head. Like Steve Smith, Travis Head also got into the grove for the Ashes by slamming a hundred against India in the ICC WTC final. But what makes Head a threatening prospect is the pace at which he gets his runs. Against India Head reached his hundred in only 108 deliveries and eventually finished with 163 in only 174 balls. During the 2021-22 Ashes in Australia, Head hammered the joint-third-fastest Ashes hundred off just 85 balls in Brisbane and followed that with a 113-ball 101 in Hobart. Head is the middle-order enforcer who can take the game away from the opposition in a flash. Head will ensure that the entertainment factor in the Ashes is maintained. (Image: Reuters)

Cameron Green | Cameron Green is the rising star of Australian cricket. At just 24 Green has already featured in 21 Tests for Australia and has scored six fifties, one hundred and picked 25 wickets including a five-wicket haul. Green's presence in the playing XI lends balance to the team. If Green fails to deliver with the bat or the ball, then he will make sure that he his fielding keeps the English players on their toes. Green is also an excellent fielder and has the ability to take stunning catches while manning the gully region. (Image: Reuters)

Ben Stokes | England Test captain Ben Stokes along with the Test team head coach Brendon McCullum has been pivotal in revolutionizing the team's red-ball cricket. Last English summer after Stokes was made the captain and McCullum the head coach of the Test side, England have won 10 out of 12 Tests. England have also become a side that loves chasing after they registered successful run chases at Lord's, Trent Bridge, Headingley and Edgbaston last season. Stokes has revived England's red-ball cricket the way Eoin Morgan revolutionized their white-ball game years ago. Stokes also is a special all-rounder with the ability to contribute with the ball, the ball and as a fielder. Till the time Stokes is around, England are always in the game. (Image: Reuters)

Harry Brook | Harry Brook announced his arrival in Test cricket with the scores of 153, 87, 9, 111, 89, 54, and 186 against Pakistan last year. Brook has scored 818 runs in 11 innings at an average of 81.80 and a strike rate of 99.03. Brook is a key player to the kind of attacking brand of cricket that England loves to play these days. Brook is gearing up for his first Ashes challenge and it would thrilling to watch his dual with the Australian bowlers. (Image: Reuters)

Joe Root | With 11004, Joe Root is now the active batsman with most Test runs. Root seems to be scoring more and more runs as he is nearing the end of his career. In last two years, Root has played 30 matches and scored 2806 runs. In this span Root has hit 11 hundred and six fifties with a high scored of 228. The former England captain has also improved his strike rate in the past two season. In the last two years Root has scored runs at a strike rate of 59.37 as against his career strike rate of 56.25. Root remains the sturdy middle-order batter that England can count own. (Image: Reuters)

James Anderson | Is Joe Root is the active cricketer with most Test runs, then James Anderson is the active cricketer with most Test wickets. With 685 wickets, Anderson is only behind Muthiah Muralidaran in the list of bowlers with most Test scalps. Anderson is nearing his 41st birthday but the evergreen bowler refuses to fade away from Test cricket. Although Anderson is not expected to play all five matches of the series, but he will be proving to be effective in parts along with his partner in crime Stuart Broad. This Ashes could be Anderson's final Ashes series unless the fast bowlers decides to prolong his career till around the end of 2025. (Image: Reuters)

Moeen Ali | Moeen Ali was eyeing to come out of his Test retirement for sometime now and the injury to England spinner Jack Leach has given Moeen the opportunity to make his comeback in the Test arena. The batting all-rounder last played a Test against India at The Oval in September 2021. Moeen has played 64 Tests, scored 2914 runs with five hundreds and 14 fifties. The all-rounder also also picked 195 wickets with five five-wicket hauls. Should Moeen play, he will lend great depth to England's playing XI. (Image: Reuters)