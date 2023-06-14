Scott Boland to James Anderson — 10 players to watch out for during Ashes 2023

SUMMARY Ashes 2023 is just around the corner as old rivals England and Australia are set to resume their Test cricket rivalry in Old Blighty starting June 16 in Birmingham. The two teams are set to compete hard for the Urn. With the Ashes fever ready to grip the cricket fans, here is are the 10 players to watch out for this English summer.

Scott Boland | Australian pacer Scott Boland is touring England for the first time in his international career and will soon be playing his first Ashes series. Boland had a successful outing against India in the ICC World Test Championship Final where he picked 5 wickets. Boland is in good form and is expected to keep an unfit Josh Hazlewood on the sidelines. Boland burst on the Test arena in a remarkable fashion during the last Ashes series that was held Down Under. In just three Ashes Tests Boland picked 21 wickets and his spell of 6/7 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground was pivotal is cleaning up England for just 68. Boland bowls tight lines and lengths and very often targets the pads and the stumps. Boland is again expected to trouble the English batters as Australia look to retain the Ashes. (Image: Reuters)

Steve Smith | The last time Ashes were played in England, Steve Smith dominated the English bowlers in extraordinary fashion. Such was Smith's imperious form that people started comparing his performance in that series with that of Sir Don Bradman's show in the 1930 Ashes. In only 7 innings Smith accumulated 774 runs at an average of 110.57. Smith's scores in the 2019 Ashes were as follows: 144, 142, 92, 211, 82, 83 and 23. Smith has warmed up nicely for a grueling English summer with a hundred against India in the ICC World Test Championship final. Smith will again be the linchpin in the Australian batting order. (Image: Reuters)