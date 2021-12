1 / 11 Here is a look at ten cricket themed movies that rocked the silver screen in India. (Image: IANS)



2 / 11 Jersey: The 2018 Telugu movie, whose Hindi remake is all set to hit the silver screen soon, narrates the life and struggles of an ex-cricketer. The movie that has Nani playing the central character is a must-watch not only for cricket fans but any person who loves good movies. (Image: YouTube)



3 / 11 Kanaa: The 2018 Tamil sports drama, that has Aishwarya Rajesh playing the central character deals with a number of subjects including the plight of the farmers, gender discrimination, and struggles of ordinary sportspersons. (Image: YouTube)



4 / 11 MS Dhoni: The untold story: There are very few movies that have grabbed the imagination of millions like this biographical sports drama released in 2016. While the name MS Dhoni itself was enough to pull millions into the theatres what made the movie memorable was the performance of the late Sushant Singh Rajput as Dhoni. (Image: YouTube)



5 / 11 1983: The Malayalam movie is a simple tale of a young man and his friends living in rural Kerala and how cricket played a crucial role in their lives. (Image: YouTube)



6 / 11 Lagaan: The 2001 Aamir Khan - Gowariker movie was not only nominated for Oscars but also became a trendsetter paving the way for a number of sports-themed movies in India. The story, set in colonial-era India tells a fictional story of a bunch of villagers taking on colonialists to safeguard their villages from unjust taxation with the help of the willow. (Image: AKPfilms)



7 / 11 Chennai 600028: The hearty Tamil sports comedy, tells the story of a local cricket team and their quest to win the coveted regional tournament amid struggles of their daily life. (Image: YouTube)



8 / 11 Iqbal: The coming of age sports drama directed by Nagesh Kukunoor narrates the life of a cricket-obsessed deaf and mute boy from a remote Indian village as he aims to overcome difficulties to become a cricketer and fulfill his dream of playing for the Indian national cricket team. The national award-winning movie had a star cast that included Naseeruddin Shah and Shreyas Talpade. (Image: YouTube)



9 / 11 Azhar: The 2016 movie directed by Tony D'Souza is inspired by the life of the Indian cricketer and former national team captain Mohammad Azharuddin and features Emraan Hashmi in the titular role. (Image: YouTube)



10 / 11 Sachin: A Billion Dreams: The 2017 documentary sports film directed by James Erskine sheds light on the life of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. (Image: YouTube)